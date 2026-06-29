Production Engineer
Permobil Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sundsvall
2026-06-29
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PRODUCTION ENGINEER
Position Overview
The Production Engineer is responsible for optimizing, maintaining, and developing production operations in line with our Lean principles and strategic objectives. The role drives continuous improvement initiatives, supports daily operational management, and ensures efficient, high-quality, and safe production processes.
You will act as project lead for new product introductions and ensure successful industrialization, process balance, and implementation in production. You will collaborate closely with production leaders and teams to strengthen capabilities, improve workflows, and create the right conditions to achieve operational targets.
This is a temporary position based in Sundsvall, with an expected duration of approximately nine months.
Qualifications & Skills:
Technical degree from university, college, or equivalent,
Proficient in MS Office and ERP systems,
Experience leading and driving continuous improvement initiatives,
Knowledge of production preparation, production engineering, and industrialization processes,
Practical workshop and hands-on production knowledge,
Experience with single-piece production,
Strong Swedish and English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Who are you?
You are a proactive Production Engineer who thrives in a Lean environment. You enjoy optimizing processes, leading improvements, and industrializing new products. With hands-on production and workshop experience, you support teams to achieve their goals while staying up to date with the latest production technologies.
You'll make a difference. Every day.
Everything we do leads to understanding and improving the lives of our users. Through our evidence-based innovation, we make a difference to people's lives.
You'll make your mark as part of our future.
We collaborate with colleagues across borders to Innovate for Individuals. The impact you make personally could lead change around the world.
You'll feel welcome from day one.
We're known for being great colleagues, who are collaborative, fun and at the cutting-edge. Everyone at Permobil cares as much as you do about making a positive difference.
Application Process
We will conduct selection continuously so send us your application today or before July 10th at the latest! Permobil is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applications from all qualified individuals.
For more information about the position, please contact Jenniefer Bylin, Manager Engineering EMEA Power Operations, jenniefer.bylin@permobil.com
. For information about the recruitment process, please contact Ulrika Lanzén, BP People & Culture, Ulrika.lanzen@permobil.com
.
Contact IF Metall representative, Johan Engström Lockner, johan.engstrom@permobil.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Permobil Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556113-3496) Arbetsplats
Sundsvall Kontakt
Zivile Mitkute zivile.mitkute@permobil.com 0739454634 Jobbnummer
9983979