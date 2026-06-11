Production Engineer
Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Build the bridge from innovation to industrial scale
Smart High Tech is transforming breakthrough graphene technology into an industrial reality.
Our advanced thermal management materials enable the next generation of AI infrastructure, semiconductors, data centres and high-performance electronics.
As we move from R&D and qualification to large-scale production, we are looking for a Production Engineer to play a key role in industrialising our products and building robust manufacturing processes for future growth.
Your Mission
You will act as the technical bridge between R&D and Production, ensuring our products can be manufactured efficiently, consistently and at scale.
Your mission is to:
Industrialise new products and processes.
Establish robust manufacturing methods.
Improve yield, efficiency and process capability.
Support production scale-up and operational excellence.
This role directly impacts our ability to qualify with customers, expand production capacity and achieve commercial success.
What You Will DoIndustrialisation & NPI
Support the introduction of new products into production.
Act as the technical interface between R&D and Production.
Participate in design reviews with a Design for Manufacturability (DFM) perspective.
Coordinate validation, qualification and production readiness activities.
Process & Production Development
Develop and optimise manufacturing processes.
Define process parameters, work instructions and SOPs.
Support the implementation of production equipment and tooling.
Ensure successful transfer of processes into operations.
Data, Systems & Traceability
Support data collection, traceability and process monitoring.
Define requirements for MES and production systems.
Ensure systems support continuous improvement and operational efficiency.
Continuous Improvement
Analyse process performance and identify opportunities for improvement.
Reduce scrap, cycle time and process variation.
Apply Lean principles and structured problem-solving methodologies.
Support sustainable operational improvements.
Equipment & Technical Ownership
Participate in equipment selection and implementation.
Support FAT and SAT activities.
Manage engineering changes and technical improvements.
Collaborate with Maintenance to ensure equipment reliability.
Key Interfaces
You will work closely with:
Production & Operations
R&D
Quality & Planning
Maintenance & Facility
External suppliers and partners
Who You Are
You combine strong engineering skills with a hands-on mindset and a passion for building efficient production systems.
You enjoy solving technical challenges, improving processes and working across functions to drive results.
QualificationsRequired
Degree in Mechanical, Industrial, Manufacturing or Production Engineering.
Experience in Production Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering or Industrialisation.
Experience supporting new product introductions and process development.
Strong understanding of manufacturing processes and production environments.
Experience with process validation, documentation and continuous improvement.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Meritorious
Experience from semiconductor, electronics, advanced materials, battery or other high-tech manufacturing industries.
Experience with MES, automation and data-driven manufacturing.
Knowledge of FAT, SAT and engineering change management.
Experience from scale-up or fast-growing manufacturing environments.
Swedish and/or Mandarin language skills.
Why Join Smart High Tech?
This is a role for someone who wants to build, not maintain.
You will help transform world-leading technology into industrial-scale production while working alongside leading scientists, engineers and industry experts.
Your work will directly influence how future AI infrastructure and advanced electronics are manufactured.
What Success Looks Like
Within 12 months, you have:
Successfully industrialised new products.
Established scalable and robust manufacturing processes.
Improved yield, throughput and process capability.
Contributed to the next phase of Smart High Tech's industrial growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7655635-2049300". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-7434), https://shtsmarthightech.teamtailor.com
Terminalvägen 12 (visa karta
)
418 79 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
SHT Smart High Tech Jobbnummer
9960328