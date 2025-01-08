Production Engineer
Piab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Danderyd
2025-01-08
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Piab AB i Danderyd
, Täby
, Mullsjö
, Härjedalen
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
As a Production Engineer you will be a crucial part of the Industrialization team in the Vacuum Automation division, developing new and innovative solutions in order to make our global production even more efficient and ergonomically safe.
Today the team consists of 7 people and the work involves developing new and improve existing tools and test equipment that helps our operators to, in an ergonomic and safe way, produce our unique products.
In this role you will be involved throughout the entire product development process, from idea to finished product, which is often characterized by technical challenges. You will also interact with our Supply Units, based all over the world, when working with our production quality.
We are looking for
Skills, experience, and educational background:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical or Mechatronics engineering.
• At least 5 years of experience within mechanical engineering or automation.
• Good knowledge in 3D CAD and PDM systems, preferably SolidWorks and Teamcenter.
• Excellent English skills, verbal and written.
• Proficiency with Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, etc
• Experience of electric systems is meritorious but not a requirement.
To succeed in the role you are passionate about making production efficient.
• are Self-motivated and results-oriented, committed, and determined to achieve goals.
• like to solve problems and come up with new and creative ideas.
• have good analytics skills.
• have a positive attitude and like to cooperate with others.
• like to test your ideas, hands on, in the workshop.
In this role you will
• Develop mechanical or pneumatic systems, sometimes with elements of electronics.
• Produce work instructions and other product related documentation needed for production.
• Discuss technical solutions with suppliers and R&D to make sure that the best production method is used to reach our cost targets.
• Plan, execute and analyse tests.
As a Production Engineer you will report directly to the Industrialization and Quality Manager for Vacuum Automation and this position is based in Danderyd. Some travel will be required.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact Olena Vakula olena.vakula@piabgroup.com
Application
This is an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply as soon as possible by clicking on the Apply button. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-18
E-post: olena.vakula@piabgroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab AB
(org.nr 556055-7687)
Vendevägen 89 (visa karta
)
182 32 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Piab Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9091316