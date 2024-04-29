Production Engineer
2024-04-29
We are looking for a Production Engineer to join our Production Department in Kedali Sweden.
Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Map out process operation flow regarding production, product quality, work environment and safety.
Liaising with team leaders to develop plans that improve production, costs, and labor required.
Lead the department's development regarding new equipment, new methods and processes.
Drive and participate in production small projects and other development activities.
Monitor and follow up the production outputs.
Create operating and work instructions.
Diagnose problems in the production lines and provide recommendations and training.
Keep abreast of advancements in production and share knowledge with co-workers.
Analyzing all facets of production and making recommendations for improvement.
Contribute to development an internal quality assurance for products in production to ensure product output.
Responsible for planning bigger maintenance stops where it is needed.
Plan and follow up preventive maintenance.
Coordinate communication with other departments.
Follow-up and be available at the production area.
Scheduling meetings with relevant departments and stakeholders when it is required.
Follow-up of observations, deviations, and accidents at work.
Follow-up relevant documentation about production equipment.
Follow all production outputs.
Follow all the quality of production.
Follow all daily, weekly and monthly maintenance plans.
Lead a corrective plan when it is needed.
Participate in production and maintenance planning.
Contribute and ensure that the facilities have a satisfactory external and internal environment.
Keep in touch with suppliers and customers through our internal supply chain department.
If applicable, be part of the department's emergency response force.
Risk assessments and working methods.
Qualifications and experience:
Degree in engineering (Master's degree preferable).
Proficiency in MS Office.
Superb analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.
Superb written and verbal communication skills English.
Swedish and Chinese is a merit.
Experience in the manufacturing and construction industry.
