Production Engineer
2023-10-16
About the Position
Welcome onboard on an exciting journey, in an innovative and award-winning company, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and an international market.
Moving Floor Gotland AB are on a mission to fundamentally improve global animal protein production by increasing yield and reducing emissions and antibiotic use. Moving Floor aims to disrupt the animal farming industry by bringing a completely automatic and digital cleaning solution for farm buildings allowing for a more sustainable and circular system.
Here is the opportunity to be involved in building our business organisation from an early stage. As the Production Engineer, you have experience in assembly and production planning.
Location: Gotland, Moving Floor offers relocation package and through its local network helps you find housing.
Term: Permanent employment
Responsibilities
Close collaboration with construction and assembly supervisors
Production planning and calculations
Responsible for organizing in ERP system (Monitor)
Responsible for building up production in Ekeby
Organize Factory in box
Support the build-up of production in China
Your profile
We are looking for you who are passionate about development and production and see yourself as a natural bridge between these two areas. We would like you to have experience in high-volume production (preferably in the automotive industry). You have worked with production planning and handle many article numbers and are good at logistics flows. We would like you to have a mechanical engineering degree or equivalent.
We value qualities such as leadership, action, initiative, and a great sense of responsibility together with the ability and willingness to work in a team
About the organisation
Moving Floor Gotland AB is an innovative cleantech company, developing, manufacturing and selling completely automatic and digital cleaning solutions for farm buildings allowing for a more sustainable and circular system. The company is owned by the Lindvall family, FAM, Bjäre Invest and Science Park Gotland Invest. The business is located on Gotland and in Stockholm, with a hundred customers currently, spread from Canada to China. The company's strategy is to build know-how and IP in the operations on Gotland, and to scale up by establishing majority-owned subsidiaries close to our large customers, primarily in China and Brazil. We are looking for a person interested in being part of a very exciting international growth journey in an important sector - our food supply.
QRIOS Life Science & Engineering are supporting Moving Floor Gotland AB on this recruitment. QRIOS offers consultancy and recruitment services within the fields of Life Science, Engineering and IT. We are inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions. QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER.
We warmly welcome your application via QRIOS today.
