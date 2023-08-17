Production Engineer
Senior Material (Europe) AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2023-08-17
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB i Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job responsibilities
The Manufacturing Manager's main responsibilities include:
• To follow up KPI's for production output, safety, and other parameters, and to analyze this, as well plan and execute continuous improvements.
• To create and maintain good daily routines like Daily Control meetings, Daily walks to find out the problems in production and other routines to meet the demands of the department.
• Make sure all the production data is under the correct way to record. Gather all the information from production and analysis.
• Control and maintain the cleaning room.
Job competence requirements
• Education level: post-secondary education in the field and has a couple of years of experience in industrial field.
Competence:
• Good mathematical skills and analytical skills,fluent in Chinese.
• Good communications skills. Speaking and writing English and Swedish, priority Chinese.
• Used to follow up budget, do presentations.
• Knowledge of HSE implementation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
E-post: liuyeyu@senior798.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Senior Material (Europe) AB
(org.nr 559266-0723)
Svista Lagerväg 8 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Senior Material Europe AB Jobbnummer
8038534