Production Engineer
Rediflex AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-01-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rediflex AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Production Engineer role requires a strong capability to lead root cause analysis, ability to collaborate with multiple different teams and personalities, time management skills, engineering and design capability of smaller scope projects, data analysis skills, organizational skills, problem solving skills and willingness to step into and lead improvement activities for Production as they are identified.
Key responsibilities
Review loss data and identify top losses
Deep root cause analysis of top losses
Project launch to eliminate top losses
Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning
Collaborate with Process Engineering to create handover requirements
Facilitate a smooth transition between commissioning phase and ramp up/production phase
Required education experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within design and engineering related fields
Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong business background problem solving background
Experience and interest in design and commissioning
Detailed root cause analysis skills
Familiar with OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) metric
Specific skills, abilities and personal success factors
Highly organized and result-driven
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Extremely detail oriented
Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Passionate & purpose-driven
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Minimum of 3 years experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-10
E-post: vivek@rediflex.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rediflex AB
(org.nr 559023-3226)
Skarpskyttevägen 12C (visa karta
)
226 42 LUND Kontakt
HR Administratör
Rekha Kumari rekha@rediflex.com 0707343345 Jobbnummer
7330804