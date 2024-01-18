Production Engineer - Electric assembly & Software
2024-01-18
About the role
Here at X Shore, we are developing the future of smart boating, and to do that we need the best and brightest people . Join our mission in changing the boat industry for a fossil-free tomorrow.
In this role, you will become a part of our Production Engineering team and through your expertise in electrical systems and software integration improve the electric assembly production.
Your main focus will be to increase efficiency by implementing improvements and new processes in electrical assembly production. You will be the bridge between the R&D team and the operators. Troubleshooting, creating instructions and process improvement are examples of the responsibilities included in this role.
The role is based in our cutting-edge factory in Nyköping.
Your profile
You're a self-propelled person with the ability to create order from chaos and you find constant ways of improvement. You are efficient and dare to make decisions but are also keen to involve your colleagues to find the best possible solution to our challenges.
We believe you:
• Have previous experience in a similar role in the manufacturing industry
• Most likely have a B.Sc./M.Sc. in system/mechatronics/mechanical/production engineering or related field.
• Have knowledge and experience from working with electrical systems and software integration.
• Might have experience working with CAN network, HV/LV, C/C++, python.
• Have an interest in EV systems and preferably naval systems.
• Have a passion for working with continuous improvements of processes and people.
• Communicate fluently in English.
It's a plus if you:
• Can communicate in Swedish.
• Have experience from working with high voltage.
And of course, you share our values when it comes to sustainability.
