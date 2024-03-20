Production Director
2024-03-20
As a Production Director at Embark you will be a dedicated game maker, executing on the games roadmap and goals.
You'll be part of a cross-functional game team where you will set and communicate goals, create and improve structure and processes and facilitate the day to day work to ensure team productivity.
You have a passion for removing obstacles, solving problems and making sure things get done!
You know that experimenting is a gamble. But you have a knack for choosing the smartest route, and you know when it's time to declare success or failure. You make sure to balance meaningful innovation with executing best practices.
Example of responsibilities
• Establish and execute on the product roadmap and goals
• Process: Facilitation of day-to-day, establish and improve way of working
• Ensure team productivity and focus
• Providing transparency on project status and risks to stakeholders
• Publisher communications
• Resource plans and hiring
• Project budget
We would love if you have
• Extensive experience from Producer/Project Manager roles and some of that experience in the games industry
• Extensive experience from agile development methods in a cross-functional team environment, preferably from a variation of settings
• Project management skills including budget, schedule, resource planning and risk management
• Experience from successfully completing and shipping customer-facing products
• Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
• An organised, detail oriented and self-motivated personality
• A pragmatic mindset and ability to motivate individuals and teams
• F2P and/or AAA games knowledge
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
