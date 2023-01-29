Production development are looking for Industrial Engineers
Saab AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
You will be a part of a team that is responsible for industrial engineering at Saab Radar Solutions. Your main responsibilities includes:
*
Development of production setups
*
Taking responsibility for manufacturing plans, i.e.:
*
Design for assembly
*
Lead time calculations
*
Value stream mapping & FMEA
*
Production flow & layout planning
*
Development of production methods and processes
*
Taking responsibility for investments and business cases
*
Participate or lead implementation of new digital solutions
You will also be involved in cross-functional assignments together with areas such as Manufacturing, Product Development, Customer Projects and Businesses Intelligence.
Your profile
You are a person with an open mind, a genuine interest in technology and a structured way of working. You have good knowledge and interest to learn manufacturing processes and flows for products with relative small series. We need you to take overall technical responsibility within our industrialisation process when new products are introduced in our production and if necessary create new production lines.
To thrive in this role, you should be a person with your own drive and desire to succeed, but you also need to be able to function well in teams. You are expected to have highly developed communication skills, flexibility and willingness to cooperate.
Required skills:
*
Master or Bachelor degree within areas such as Production, Manufacturing, Logistics and Industrial Engineering
*
Communication skills
*
Competence in software's like Microsoft Office 365
*
General interest of technical products and solutions
*
You are fluent in Swedish and English
Desired skills:
*
Knowledge in FMEA and simulation tools such as DES
*
Experience of CAD software
*
Experience with working in ERP/PLM-systems
*
Open to learn new software's and tools
*
Standards like IPC-A-610, 620, 640
*
Logistics
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Production development; we are 70 employees in 4 groups working at site Gothenburg (Test Design, Test Infrastructure, Production Engineering and Industrial Engineering) At Production development we are responsible for the support and design of test equipment and production lines. We perform Hardware Reviews on new products and we execute production preparations by taking care of manufacturing instructions and routings. Everything is done with focus on quality, cost and lead times in an agile and lean manufacturing.
The group Industrial Engineering consists of 18 employees divided into 2 teams where you will be a part of the team responsible of taking overall technical responsibility when new products are introduced in our production and if necessary create new production lines.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_17632". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
7389949