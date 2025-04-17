Production Developer - Wrong Organ
2025-04-17
Job Title: Production Developer - Wrong Organ AB
Job Description: We are Wrong Organ, an indie game studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. So far, we've released Mouthwashing and How Fish Is Made. We make games that experiment with unconventional gameplay and tell stories that leave a lasting impression. As a Production Developer, you'll help keep our projects on track, our developers connected, and our creative energy flowing smoothly. You'll be embedded directly in our dev team, making sure we're not just dreaming big, but also shipping. You'll help shape how we work, not just by following processes, but by creating the ones that actually fit us.
What You'll Be Doing:
Help create and execute on our game roadmaps and milestones.
Facilitate communication and coordination - internally and with external partners.
Improve the way we work: plan sprints, organize playtests, refine pipelines, and help us stay on track.
Surface risks and offer solutions. Keep everyone aligned, informed, and feeling supported.
Help balance innovation and scope - you know when to experiment, when to rein things in, and when to call something done.
What We're Looking For:
Experience as a producer, project manager, or similar role in game development
A degree in Game Design, Game Development, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Previous demonstrated experience with shipping game titles.
Comfort working in small, cross-functional teams.
Strong communication skills and a collaborative spirit.
Organized, self-motivated, and able to adapt when things get messy.
A good sense of when to lead, when to support, and when to enable others.
To Apply:
Send us your CV, your portfolio (or examples of your work). Email us at wrongorgan@gmail.com
with the subject line: Production Developer Application.
Application Details:
Location: Stockholm (on-site)
Start: ASAP 2025
Form of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17
E-post: wrongorgan@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Wrong Organ AB
(org.nr 559406-0542)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 65 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM
Wrong Organ c/o Game Town
9294478