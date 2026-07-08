Production and Development Engineer for AR Masters
Nilt Sweden Filial / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Be part of shaping next-generation optical technologies
Join NILT as a Production and Development Engineer, where you will work hands‐on in a world‐class cleanroom environment and play a central role in developing and fabricating high‐precision AR masters for customers around the globe.
In this position, you will have excellent opportunities to grow your technical capabilities within nanofabrication, process optimization, and advanced metrology—while contributing to a rapidly expanding, international high‐tech company.
You will be based at NILT Sweden Filial, in Gothenburg. As part of the Mastering team, you will collaborate closely with colleagues across Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland. Our culture is collaborative, innovative, and quality‐driven, with a strong focus on precision, knowledge sharing, and continuous learning. You will join an ambitious organization where we win and lose together - team spirit and mutual achievement are at the heart of how we work.
Tasks and responsibilities
• Manage end‐to‐end fabrication workflows for AR masters
You will run and coordinate the complete process flow for AR master fabrication, ensuring alignment with production plans, yield targets, and quality requirements.
• Develop and optimize nanofabrication processes
You refine and innovate lithography (EBL, maskless UV), dry etch (RIE, ICP, IBE), and thin‐film deposition (E‐beam, sputtering, PECVD, ALD) processes to enhance performance, stability, and throughput.
• Execute and document metrology for process verification
You perform SEM, AFM, ellipsometry, and optical inspections, generating complete and traceable documentation for internal use and for customer projects.
• Define process windows and product specifications
You translate experimental data and capability studies into clear process capabilities and product specifications.
• Coordinate cleanroom activities across tool groups
You collaborate across lithography, etch, and deposition areas to maintain efficient flow and minimize bottlenecks.
• Drive corrective and preventive actions
You investigate deviations, identify root causes, and implement improvements to strengthen process robustness.
Skills, experiences and qualifications we are looking for
• MSc in nanotechnology, physics, materials science, electrical engineering, or similar
• Several years of hands‐on cleanroom experience with lithography, dry etch, and thin‐film deposition tools
• Strong understanding of nanofabrication principles and their impact on process outcomes
• Experience with SEM, AFM, ellipsometry, and optical inspection
• Ability to document processes clearly and maintain complete, compliant records
• Proficiency in Python for analysis, data processing, and automation
• Ability to navigate complex multistep process flows under time‐sensitive cleanroom schedules
• Strong communication and collaboration skills across multiple locations
• Experience designing DOEs and performing process capability studies
• Experience optimizing process windows or developing new process capabilities
• Familiarity with quality systems, documentation practices, and deviation handling
• Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage
Questions You are welcome to reach out to: Vladimir Topic, AR Mastering, Team Leader, vt@nilt.com
Interested?
Please forward your CV and application letter incl. answers to the 2 questions below, no later than
20 July 2026. We look forward to hearing from you.
1. Key experience #1
Describe a situation where you developed or optimized a cleanroom process. What was the challenge, what approach did you take, and what results did you achieve?
2. Key experience #2
Describe a time you handled a production deviation or root‐cause investigation. What methods did you apply, and what was the long‐term impact of your actions?
About NIL Technology
NIL Technology (NILT), founded in 2006, is an optical solutions company designing, developing, and manufacturing optical elements and components using high-precision nanoscale features. NILT creates competitive advantages with flat optics (meta-optics) in optical applications for 3D sensing, consumer electronics, machine vision, autonomous vehicles, telecommunication, and AR. With its background in mastering for nanoimprint, the company produces masters and offers nano-foundry services. NILT is based in Denmark and has offices in Switzerland, Sweden, US, and a manufacturing in Malaysia. Visit us at www.nilt.com.
NILT is owned by Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation (www.radiant.com.tw). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nilt Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516408-1522)
Stena Center 1 B (visa karta
)
412 92 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nilt Sweden Filial Kontakt
Vladimir Miljkovic vm@nilt.com +45 3140 5301 Jobbnummer
9997309