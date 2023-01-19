Production Analyst and Load Planning
2023-01-19
gategroup is the leading independent global provider of products, services and solutions related to a passenger's on-board experience. We specialize in catering and hospitality, provisioning and logistics; and onboard products and services to companies that serve people on the move. Our portfolio is designed to meet the fast-changing needs of our customers around the world. We do this by offering end-to-end solutions through our group of companies. While each company addresses a specific market need, together they can also operate in an integrated way to provide a 'one-stop-shop' for our customers. Please visit our website: http: //www.gategroup.com/
Job Summary:
Ever been on a flight and they 've run out of your favorite beverage? Are you a skilled Tetris player?
The purpose of the Production Analyst is to make sure that our carts are planned and packed perfectly. With your analytical ability and experience, it will enable cabin crew to more easily hand out products and for our inflight passengers to get the products they want and need.
Working as a Production analyst and Load Planner in Gateretail means that you will plan and analyse our onboard carts using excel as your main sidekick. Not only do you to get to plan the optimal structure in the carts but you also get to test your calculations in real life!
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
• Analyze consumption data for products loaded and sold onboard and do relevant planning changes to meet passenger demands - while always keeping the limited space in our carts in mind.
• Prepare new loadplans for upcoming assortment changes and do a hands-on test packing to ensure everything fits and is conveniently loaded for crew.
• Participate in internal and external account, process and project meetings.
• Participate in project groups relevant for load planning and implementations of new customers.
Qualifications
Education:
University degree or ample work experience
Work Experience:
Knowledge of aircrafts/aircraft galleys or working with planograms is an advantage
Technical Skills:
Documented advanced user of Excel and general user of MS office
Language / Communication Skills:
Swedish
English Ersättning
