Product Test Engineer to Kalmar Global
Nexer Recruit AB / Byggjobb / Ljungby Visa alla byggjobb i Ljungby
2023-07-31
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Ljungby
, Osby
, Gislaved
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a new colleague to join us in the role as Product Test Engineer. In this role, you will be working with world-leading products and we are proud to say that Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. If you want to be part of and contribute to our success, then this opportunity will most certainly intrigue you!
YOU WILL
You will be part of a highly qualified team of three other colleagues working with test and be accountable for the product testing for the Business Counterbalanced (CB) based on customer needs, legislation and internal requirements and according to business strategies. You will participate in and develop the product testing and be responsible for planning and performing the assigned activities, and make sure agreed costs, deliveries and timing are kept. You will also be responsible for the test methods and further development. Another task of yours will be to ensure cooperation within R&D and other departments and regular reporting regarding outcome and possible deviations. Other tasks and areas of responsibility:
• Prepare, perform and report product tests according to test orders, routines and time schedule
• In consultation with the chief engineer or project leader, plan and perform own activities according to specified requirements and time schedule.
• Coordination of test methods and equipment within CB R&D.
• Participate in developing the product testing in Ljungby.
• Engage in dialogues with our prototype workshop and with test drivers
This position is located at our Innovation Center in Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of process, support and testing.
YOU ARE
We expect you to have several years of experience within test, such as sound technical knowledge regarding Mobile Equipment product types or similar rubber tire vehicles. Experience of product testing activities is needed and your education level needs to be a university degree corresponding to area of responsibility or similar knowledge through experience. Experiences regarding other Kalmar products are qualifying as well as good knowledge in engineering tools for design, used by Kalmar.
We are looking for someone who is passionate about technology and want to be part of a culture with a strong collaborative spirit where everyone can make a difference. To succeed in this role, you need to be a self-motivator with a getting it done mentality. Furthermore, you possess a business and market mindset as you focus on customer needs. You are a good communicator and comfortable at interacting with colleagues within the company. A high level of planning and analytical skills and driving force is also important. For this role, you need to be fluent in Swedish and English, both in speaking and writing.
WHAT WE OFFER
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together. With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Discover the opportunity of a lifetime and explore your career options. With our collaboration with Nexer Recruit, we invite you to reach out directly to recruitment consultants Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 723 612 844 or Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
/ +46 730 821 230 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Kontakt
Nexer Recruit sigmarecruit@sigma.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Recruit AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7994536