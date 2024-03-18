Product Support Area Manager
2024-03-18
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can
We are seeking a dynamic Product Support Area Manager to join our team!
This pivotal role involves delivering top-notch After Sales Technical Support and proficiently managing matters for Kalmar and its representatives. You'll be at the forefront of developing and executing strategic plans for the specified product group(s), driving innovation and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Join us in shaping the future of our products and delighting our clientele with unparalleled support and service excellence.
The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Provide technical support and product knowledge to Kalmar and Kalmar representatives worldwide
Product quality feedback
Collect and provide product quality feedback to concerned functions and projects within Business Lines
Act as a part of the "Task Force" in the investigation of incidents and participate in further collaboration when needed
Product Lifetime Care Process, participate in meeting forums and take part in the information and actions that are deemed necessary
Participate in New Product Development projects for assigned machine model.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent experience.
Experience:
Product knowledge and experience in product support globally.
Competencies:
Product knowledge and experience from similar assignments are qualifying
Electrical college education or background in machine electrics is valued.
As our future colleague you are a Service-oriented Product Support Area Manager with excellent communication skills, possessing a well-established internal and external network. Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English is essential, and fluency in other languages is advantageous. The ideal candidate should demonstrate the ability to work independently and collaboratively within teams, with a keen focus on fulfilling customer needs. Handling multiple tasks simultaneously is crucial, along with a business-oriented mindset and diplomatic skills. A positive attitude, combined with thorough analytical abilities and structured problem-solving skills, completes the profile we are looking for. Join us in this dynamic role where you can contribute to our success while making a positive impact on our customers' experiences.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Mattias Bjurka, Manager, Product Support Europe, by email at mattias.bjurka@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 7.04.2024.
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Cargotec Business Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://www.kalmarglobal.se/
