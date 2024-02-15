Product Stability Analyst
2024-02-15
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate diagnostic testing. Our mission drives us, every moment of every day, as we develop scalable, groundbreaking solutions to solve the world's most complex health challenges. Our associates are involved in every stage of molecular diagnostics, from ideation to development and delivery of testing advancements that improve patient outcomes across a range of settings. As a member of our team, you can make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development.
Cepheid is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Danaher Diagnostics companies. Together, we're working at the pace of change on diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges, driven by knowing that behind every test there is a patient waiting.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Product Stability Analyst is responsible for providing support throughout the life cycle of GX assay products and to perform stability studies in accordance to FDA and ISO regulations. The Stability Analyst is expected to independently plan and perform stability studies, test method validations, and perform tasks and activities related to the laboratory. Other responsibilities include initiate and perform laboratory failure investigations, analyze results, and update stability reports. Interaction with departments such as R&D, Quality Control, Failure Investigation and Quality Assurance is expected. The group provides opportunities to learn statistical analysis for process control, process capability, and design of experiments (e.g. Minitab and RStudio) and to participate in improvement projects with cross-functional interactions.
This position is part of the Product Life Cycle Quality Assurance department and will be located in Solna. At Cepheid, our vision is to be the leading provider of seamlessly connected diagnostic solutions.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
• Plan and perform stability studies. Generate/present data summaries, trending, and update stability reports.
• Plan and perform test method validations, other validation testing and non-routine testing.
• Revise and update product testing procedures and worksheets as appropriate to correct and/or optimize testing processes.
• Initiate, report and investigate laboratory failure investigations (LFIs).
• Interact and obtain expertise from other departments to aid in investigation activities.
• Participate in investigations with laboratory assistance.
• Perform lab duties as assigned or requested.
The essential requirements of the job include:
• Bachelor's/Master's degree in Life Sciences or equivalent experience
• 0-2 years of work experience in Life Sciences
• Laboratory experience including cGMP documentation practices
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
• Proficiency in Molecular Biology Techniques and preferably experience from real time PCR
• Computer skills including the office package
• Good written and verbal communication skills in English
Cepheid, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at danaherbenefitsinfo.com.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
