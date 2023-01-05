Product Specialist
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-01-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Product specialist one of our renowned customers in Retail domain transforming a global iconic brand, which is breath-taking, with a direct impact on each of the millions of customers visiting us in both stores and via digital touchpoints, all over the world, every day. We have set out to change everything and we need to change now!
To keep the information in the maps updated and to manage communication with the meeting places on changes and updates on digital maps we need a Product specialist supporting the product owner. The product specialist will work with keeping the maps up to date, maintain manuals and guidelines as well as managing communication with the meeting places. Supporting the product owner with improvements of the product, looking into research on needs and usage of the products as well as working with the vendor will also be part of the work.
For this role we are looking for a service-minded person with good communication skills. Any experience in working with graphical mapping, digital maps or any product guiding visitors will be a merit. Experience in agile ways of working is required.
Requirements:
• Experience in agile working methods.
•
Good communication skills
• Service minded
• Understanding and knowledge of working with autocad/autodesk or any graphical mapping.
• Understanding of Content Management systems
Location - Malmö/Remote Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@uniconvergetech.in Jobbnummer
7315403