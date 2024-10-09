Product Specialist - PureBallast
2024-10-09
Product Specialist, for the PureBallast Customer Support team.
PureBallast is an innovative Ballast Water Management System that prevents spread of invasive species to local marine environments. Alfa Laval has a century-long relationship with the maritime industry and the customers include shipyards, industry subcontractors, ship-owners, and operators.
The first PureBallast system, originally developed by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water, was installed in 2006. Since then, more than 9000 systems have been sold and PureBallast is the global market leader in ballast water treatment.
Customer Support, and its team of Product Specialists, provides specialized technical support during the whole lifecycle of the PureBallast system.
As a Product Specialist you provide technical support to Alfa Laval sales companies, service engineers and customers.
Key tasks include:
*
Provide various tasks of technical support including root cause investigations, either remotely with help of data analysis and/or vessel visits.
*
Participate in meetings to present and share technical information with customers, service engineers and other stakeholders.
*
Review system and component performance as part of the continuous improvement process and educate the organization by implementing lessons learned.
*
Assist in sales by providing technical input for new build-, retrofit- and replacement projects.
*
Participate with technical support in claim investigations with ambition to improve customer satisfaction and product performance.
*
Participate in and provide trainings.
*
Improve on documentation by providing technical input and lessons learned.
Who you are:
*
You are passionate about the marine business, technology and ballast water treatment!
*
You are customer focused, service minded and equipped with a positive, can-do mind set.
*
You take pride in delivering high quality work and you structure your work efficiently and while taking responsibility for defined tasks.
*
You are a good communicator in English and equipped with cultural awareness.
*
You will be a part of a strong team and you are a team-player. You are used to build networks and maintain relationships within and outside the immediate team and company.
*
You are flexible, able to adapt to changes in projects and planning.
What you have:
*
A 3-year technical education or similar gained from experience.
*
Experience from the maritime industry. This could be gained from working with marine equipment, being a sailing engineer/officer, service engineer, shipyard experience or similar.
*
Experience from working with ballast water management systems and/or PureBallast is considered and advantage
What's in it for you?
*
We offer an interesting position with varying technical projects to drive and participate in.
*
A high degree of freedom to plan and execute on tasks.
*
The possibility to make a positive impact on the maritime environment.
*
An open and friendly workplace and a part in a highly motivated Customer Support team where we help each other to develop and create value for our customers.
*
This position is based in Tumba, and travel is estimated to approx. 30 days per year.
The PureBallast product is marketed and sold entirely by Alfa Laval, and you will act within the global Alfa Laval organization, with many international contacts, both internally and externally.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies.
For more information, please contact
Andreas Lundin, Customer Support-Europe and America, PureBallast,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible and not later than October 31, 2024. Applications sent directly via email will be deleted without notice.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
