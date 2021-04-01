Product Specialist - PureBallast - Alfa Laval Lund AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Alfa Laval Lund AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-01AlfaWall, a company owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water is looking for aProduct Specialist - Engineering SupportDo you want to make a difference in the world? We do. That is the reason why Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water have developed PureBallast - a system to clean ballast water and prevent invasive organisms from spreading between ocean ecosystems. Since launching PureBallast in 2006, we've achieved a market-leading position and sold over 5000 systems to ship owners and shipyards globally.As environmental legislation gains momentum, it will drive our business even more rapidly in coming years and we are expanding at a high pace. Now we're looking for a Product Specialist who wants to help us make a difference in the world. So, what are you going to do today?About the jobAs a Product Specialist, within Engineering support, you are part of the 1st line support towards the sales organisation and customers regarding installation queries and issues for retrofit projects as well as newbuild projects.Key tasks:* Review and feedback on engineering files and installation related documentation.* Support customers and sales companies with issues regarding engineering and installation onboard ships - newbuilt and retrofit.* Train and educate internal and external parties of the PureBallast system.* Provide technical information to sales companies and customers.* Continuously improve and streamline our processes and services.What you knowYou hold an Engineer degree and have at least 2 years' experience from technical job You are fluent in English, both written and spoken, and a good communicator with great culture awareness.Experience from technical and/or installation of ballast systems is an advantage.Who are you?You are technical oriented, and service minded with a positive approach and you strive for customer satisfaction. You know what is expected, organise, and structure your work efficiently and take responsibility for defined tasks. Interaction is a key you are a team-player and are used to build networks and maintain relationships.What's in it for you?We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment, where you will have the possibility to impact the maritime environment. You will be part of a highly motivated Support team where we help each other to develop and create value. Travels may occur for follow-up and educational propose.For more information, please contactErica Hellström, Engineering Support Manager,Customer Support Mobile: +46 708 205 379Maria Törnqvist, HR Partner Talent Acquisition +46 723 715 615Union informationFrancisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen +46 733 995 684Bruno Smolic, Unionen +46 708 525 217Please send your application no later than April 18th, 2021Interviews will be held continuously.Varaktighet, arbetstidFULLTIME PERMANENT2021-04-01SALARYSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18Alfa Laval Lund AB5670787