Product Specialist - Group Digital - Helsingborg
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2022-12-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Why we will love you
We believe you share our IKEA values and that you are excited to join us in our journey to become the world's leading omnichannel home furnishing retailer. You enjoy a real digital challenge, in an environment where everything is changing. You thrive on working in a complex cross-functional environment and demonstrate how strategic thinking can enable the business to achieve its objectives. You are passionate about working with other cultures but also about development, working agile, and are open to change.
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We do not even care how you have furnished your home. We are interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people
A day in your life with us
You will:
Support the product owner in tactical decision-making with analysis results and insights
Measure, analyse and report on the performance of the Digital Products against business goals and objectives
Develop extensive knowledge of the stakeholders' needs; interpret and share that knowledge with the product team, providing context to ensure that together we deliver what is expected
Ideally, your background would include the following:
Experience of working in digital product management roles
Experience of working in agile product teams
Strong focus on delivery of value for both users and IKEA
Data-informed and outcome-driven mindset
Driven, but with a collaborative mindset meaning you don't win, unless your team wins
Good networking and communication skills
You are passionate about technology with a thrive to improve and find better solutions
Excellent communicator in English
This role will be located in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Together as a Team
At IKEA we believe in people and that we are always better together. Within Group Digital we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision, and operation of our digital products and services by using new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09
E-post: linn.hallberg@ingka.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Product Specialist Helsingborg". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7302078