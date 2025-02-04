Product Sales Specialist Senior
2025-02-04
You'll be responsible for the go-to-market strategy of our Cloud computing business in EMEA. Collaborating with Sales, Pre-Sales, Product and Marketing leaders, you'll execute market development initiatives. This will drive pipeline, and lead sales programs. You'll close smart deals that deliver material outcomes for customers, and breakout growth for Akamai.
As a Product Sales Specialist, you will be responsible for:
• Shaping the future, crafting innovative solutions that push the boundaries of edge computing.
• Partnering with engineers and product managers, diving deep into technical architecture and understanding customer needs.
• Leaving a lasting mark on the way the world interacts online.
• Developing a deep understanding of the Cloud Computing market.
• Driving product development and Go to Market initiatives, establishing Akamai as a Cloud Computing leader.
Do what you love
To be successful in this role you will:
• Have sales experience in Cloud Services Sales (infrastructure and/or Software) in the B2B Enterprise market.
• Have a technical career history with a desire to move/have moved into a sales overlay role.
• Have cloud expertise - AWS, Azure, GCP, Digital Ocean, OVH or similar - is a must.
• Have a deep understanding of containerization and networking.
Build trust by mastering sales, navigating complex conversations, and closing deals to improve customer businesses.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
Arbetsgivare Akamai Technologies AB
