Product Sales Specialist - Medical Solutions Division

3M is establishing two industry-leading companies, creating value through the spin-off of its Health Care business, while 3M will continue to be a global material science leader, focusing our innovation to win in favourable global megatrends and attractive end markets. This new Health Care Company will be a leading global diversified health technology company.We expect the creation of the two companies will be completed by the end of 2023. For now, we will continue to operate as one global company. This role is positioned to drive the success of the "New Health Care Company".
In this recruitment process Jefferson Wells will assist 3M Sweden in finding the right candidate for this position as a Product Sales Specialist. Please only apply for this position on www.jeffersonwells.se
with English CV and cover letter.
The Impact You'll Make in this Role
Product range -Wound Care, Skin Care and I.V. Securement Products
As a Wound Care & Infection Prevention Sales Specialist, you will have the opportunity to tap into your curiosity and collaborate with some of the most innovative and diverse people around the world. Here, you will make an impact by:
* Executing 3M value proposition targeting intensive care units, wards, other relevant departments & out of hospital clinics
* Developing and managing favourable relationships with the key decision makers & department leaders that cover wide range of hospital roles inc. clinicians, specialized teams, procurement, dept leaders and primary care clinicians
* Driving pre-tender market consultation, implementing tender contracts and new products introduction
* Supporting in value-based pricing that will drive profitable growth
* Developing & executing a business plan to prioritize account calls, activities, penetration, and product use.
Your Skills and Expertise
To set you up for success in this role from day one, 3M is looking for candidates who must have the following qualifications/experience:
* Life Science/Business/Clinical Degree essential along with nursing experience
* Clinical/sales experience of wound care & infection prevention products
* Confident at building relationships and influencing key stakeholders
* Sales and negotiation skills
* Experience/ability to manage key accounts & opportunities through professional customer relationship management process & application
* Current, Valid Driver's license is required, as you will be issued a company vehicle for this position along with the ability to travel 25% of the time
* Fluent in English and Swedish both written and verbal, essential
* Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc) essential
Additional qualifications that could help you succeed even further in this role include
* Experience working in the out of hospital (OoH) market/selling solutions targeting OoH market is an advantage
* Experience of CRM system such as Salesforce application
* Practical experience of applying 2-layer compression systems is an advantage
* Energetic team player with the ability to work across all levels of the organization
* Results-oriented with a strong drive to succeed
Travel: 25% expected
Role Location: Sweden
Ideal candidate location: Stockholm area
Interested?
Please submit your CV in English
To apply for the position, click the "Apply now" button. If you have any questions, please contact recruiter Charlotte Åvall via e-mail: charlotte.avall@jeffersonwells.se
or phone 08 452 33 74. We work with ongoing selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible!
