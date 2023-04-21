Product Sales Manager
2023-04-21
Are you ready for the next step in your career? We are looking for a Product Sales Manager to our Evaporation, Ash & Bio technology unit (TU) in Recovery business unit (BU).
Are you positive, driven and proactive, with a genuine interest in technology? Do you want to work with customers on a global level, and be part of a committed, winning sales team working with innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers?
Job description
As Product Sales Manager you are responsible for the commercial shaping regarding performance competitiveness, quality, and development of Valmet's technology products with primary focus on ash treatment and evaporation plants.
The scope of the role is within the full range from small upgrades to new plants in large greenfield pulp mills. As we have clients all over the world, the work will involve support to our global sales teams as well as travelling with participation in technical and commercial negotiations.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, we believe you have the following background, competence, and abilities:
MSc degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent acquired competence
Solid understanding of our industry and business processes, and proven ability to convert customer need and opportunities into sales
Willingness and drive to help our clients create industrial solutions to improve their sustainability
Documented technology and global project experience (including cost input work for sub-contracting of manufacturing & erection) of ash treatment, evaporators, or equivalent products
Excellent motivation and attitude, and ability to achieve results under pressure
Good organizational skills and business acumen
Willingness and ability to travel on an international basis
Effective written and oral communication skills in English and Swedish along with presentation, negotiation, and analytical skills
It is positive, but not a requirement, if you also have skills in the Finnish language
We offer
The role provides interesting sales and technology challenges working closely together with a talented global workforce. Through your work you can bring the future to our customers, contribute to the success of the organization, and find opportunities for personal development.
Additional information
For more information, please contact Anders Wernqvist, Manager, Product Sales, EVAPS, Ash & Bio, on +46 31501054. For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact Isabelle Lindow, +46 54171632.
To apply, complete the online application latest by May 14.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 17,500 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
