Product Safety and Compliance Engineer at Volvo Energy

We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our Service Organization team at Volvo Energy as Product Safety and Compliance Engineer.
This is us - Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology
Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology is a function within Volvo Energy that works with second life applications of vehicle battery packs, monitoring and data analytics, optimization of remaining useful life, battery safety and new offerings for stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
Working in very close cooperation with our colleagues from Volvo Group and especially Group Trucks Technology, we create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
We are currently seeking a Safety and Compliance Engineer to support our Product Development Teams on the standards and certifications required based on the project pipeline. In addition, you will take a lead on our fire safety efforts at the product and project levels. Close collaboration with various teams within Volvo is integral to this role, as the approvals we have for 1st life batteries has a significant impact on our BESS with 2nd life batteries. If you are passionate about safety, product regulatory, and circularity, we invite you to join our team and contribute to the advancement of sustainable energy solutions.
Responsibilities will include among others:
Leading compliance and certification efforts and provide insights to the BESS Product Development team.
Perform, review, and manage other resources in performing product safety analyses for compliance to CE and UL product safety standards.
Ongoing consulting and support regarding product and process CE marking and UL certification, as well as practical matters such as risk assessments for site installations and information sharing with first responders.
Engage in and monitor the development of future standards by actively participating in technical committees.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering
Several years of working experience with system testing and compliance engineering, safety engineer/manager or similar role.
Significant knowledge of CE directives, especially Low Voltage and EMS Directive, as well as UL certification such as UL1973, UL9540.
Experience developing Risk and Hazard Mitigation Assessments and possess deep understanding of current and future fire safety requirements for BESS.
Strong understanding of BESS system design and experience in the application of fire protection designs to achieve a comprehensive approach to fire prevention/protection.
Experience with functional safety management in accordance with IEC 61508 or ISO 26262 is a plus.
So you want to apply?
In addition to your CV, add your reflection about the question below in your cover letter, maximum half a page:
What are the safety and compliance challenges related to repurposing second-life batteries and how would you address them?
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions:
Roeland Bisschop, Head of Product Development (acting)roeland.bisschop@volvo.com
