Product Requirement Engineer RA Food Food Services
2025-12-19
Product Requirement Engineer - RA Food Food Services
Are you ready to become part of IKEA Food, Range Area (RA) - Food Services ' Engineering Team?
Great, then you might be the one we are looking for. We are all passionate food lovers that develop and provide delicious, desirable, safe, healthy and sustainable food for the many people around the world. No doubt food matters to people and the planet and to the IKEA business. Our Food business is a strong contributor to the IKEA brand and business growth, and we have the ambition to drive positive change in the food industry.
As a Product Requirement Engineer (Regulatory and Compliance) at IKEA RA Food Services you will belong to the Engineering function, and you will report to the Engineering Manager. You will have the opportunity to contribute to the exciting growth of food by securing product and labelling compliance for IKEA Food Products as well as creating processes and ways of working on various requirement topics. We are growing, which means that you will be growing with us.
As Product Requirement Engineer for Food your main responsibilities are:
Provide active support to the product development teams providing advice on ingredients, recipes, product information and communication material compliance
Development of the label compliance for IKEA Food Range
Support implementing the process of stickers product information internally and with the external partners
Be in the lead of implementing regulatory and IKEA specific requirements on the IKEA Food Range
Making sure deadlines are met and products information is compliant with local market legislation
Create, maintain and collaborate with internal and external regulatory network
Part of the development team for a specific product category
You have background and experience in the food industry focusing on label development and food legislation requirements. You have a university degree in Food Engineering, Food Science or Food Technology. You are also fluent both in spoken and written English.
You are a good communicator with the ability to work with consultants and authorities. The skill of building networks and trustful relations will be important and require that you share and learn openly with others.
You lead by example, take responsibility for your own growth and development in the role, as well as being a true team player and contribute with competence to the rest of the team.
Your problem solving and structured approach is obvious, and you are improvement driven, self-motivated alongside with being result orientated and focused on details. You want to be part of a developing, changing business based on values and you have the interest and ability to handle and drive change in a complex, fast paced, international environment.
Additional information
The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden. At IKEA of Sweden we have a strong sense in meeting each other and work together. We do offer flexibility with the possibility to work from home, but we want to meet you at the office most of your time and when the business requires us to meet physically.
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and answer to the below question - in English latest the January 11th 2026.
What made you interested in this role and enticed you to apply?
What experience do you have that you believe will be beneficial for you in this role?
Please note that we are interviewing on an ongoing basis, so make sure to apply as soon as possible. We will not accept applications through e-mail.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager: Jenny Nygren, Engineering Manager Food Services at jenny.nygren@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the role or the process, feel free to reach out to the recruiter Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408
Please note that due to the upcoming holiday period between 8 December 2025 and 7 January 2026, responses and the recruitment process may take additional time. We appreciate and thank you for your patience and understanding - and wish you Happy Holidays!
We, IKEA RA Consumer Package Goods, are on an exciting journey where we, over the next years, will continue to strengthen the core of what we do developing food that is good for people and the planet. Everyday we dare to challenge ourselves and living our values and we embrace the future and face the opportunities to enable success.
Did you know that more than 520 million guests enjoyed our food last year?
Älmhult - the heart of IKEA
This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. It is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Beside the IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotel, the IKEA store and many other places to learn and meet, there is Aktivitetshuset, which is a meeting place and spare time facility with lots of possibilities for IKEA co-workers and their families. If you choose to commute to Älmhult, this is not a problem because the office is a stone's throw from the train station, and the shuttle buses to Helsingborg leave right outside IKEA of Sweden
E-mail: christina.appelqvist1@inter.ikea.com
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8
343 81 ÄLMHULT
