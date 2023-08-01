Product Requirement Engineer
Job Description
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people by developing affordable products and solutions for people all around the world?
Älmhult is the home of IKEA of Sweden. Here is where the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers across the world.
We are looking for a Product Requirement Engineer that can translate customers ' wishes into technical requirements. You will be responsible to identify and develop product requirements that will make products safe, loved by our customer and sellable on all our markets.
We are now looking for a Product Requirement Engineer to our Range Area Dining and Outdoor.
As Product Requirement Engineer (PRE) you will work in the product development team as a requirement specialist.
You will create a strong relationship with IKEA's Requirement development department as well as engineers from the purchasing organisation to secure understanding of the product requirements and a successful implementation.
You will be responsible for products like dining chairs and/or tables.
You will secure compliance and work with improvements on products already launched and will be part (together with development centers and development team) of exciting news development.
You will develop a good knowledge and understanding of IKEA specifications, standards and test methods relevant for the product areas you are responsible for.
In this assignment your main responsibilities will be:
• To identify and lead the development of applicable requirements to reach sustainable, safe and functional products
• To verify that the products are compliant and meeting both legal and market specific requirements, and customer needs
• Secure complete and relevant product documentation and to verify product performance during the development phase and the lifecycle of the product.
• To develop and apply durability and functional tests that resembles real life usage over the lifetime of the product
• To communicate technical requirements/test methods to stakeholders e.g., product development team, Development Centers, engineers from Purchasing Organisation, Test labs and Suppliers.
• To capture learning and actively share knowledge connected to requirements, as input to existing range and news development
Qualifications
You probably have a University Degree in Engineering and a couple of years of experience of working with product development and requirement engineering. You are regarded as experienced with the ability to lead yourself, take responsibility and drive initiatives from start to finish. You have good analytical skills and high ability to coordinate, lead and inspire others.
You have a passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way. You are good at creating your own network, working in teams and making things happen by involving and engaging people. You understand the needs of the customers and are creative in finding solutions to meet those throughout the lifecycle of the product. Finally, you are experienced and motivated to work in a rapidly changing environment.
Additional information
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please apply by submitting your CV and motivational letter in English latest by the 14th of August. Note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. So don't delay, please send us your application today.
