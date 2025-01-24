Product Quality Navigator | Range Beds and Mattresses
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla teknikjobb i Älmhult
2025-01-24
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In IKEA of Sweden, you can. We are located in Älmhult, Sweden, where the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. At IKEA of Sweden, you will work in a truly international and dynamic environment. You will have different opportunities to learn new skills and where the goal always is to create a better everyday life for the many people.
Right now, we are looking for a Product Quality Navigator, who will contribute to further developing our growth by setting safety and quality focus in our product development and for the total customer experience perception for our Beds and Mattresses range . You will be part of a committed sleep nerd team, full of caring and down to earth people with a passion for safety and quality. Would you like to join our fantastic team?
Job Description
As Product Quality Navigator in Beds and Mattresses you will:
Work with safety, quality and compliance related product deviations, and act as key person in the dialog with different stakeholders.
Collect data for authority reporting and safety investigations.
Monitor and analyze quality and safety performance of running range based on deviations and customer feedback.
Deliver data-based deviation statistics with insights and recommendations to support product improvement and action planning.
Represent and establish a strong quality, safety, and compliance culture in the organization.
Facilitate Product Safety Risk Assessment and Root Cause Analyzes.
Contribute to the development of working methods and relevant tools and share best practice.
Secure Buyer Claims approval and act as main contact towards Quality Deviation Management and Retail organizations on Range Area level.
Capture learnings and actively share knowledge connected to product quality and deviations.
Qualifications
University degree or relevant experience in engineering or product development.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Quality improvements, how to interpret data-based measurements and tools such as Systematic problem solving and Six Sigma.
Processes for Safety & Compliance alarms, Quality alarms and deviation handling within IKEA.
Good product area knowledge, or similar products.
Experience in Product development, Manufacturing, or similar experience in retail and after sales.
Basic statistics and data analysis.
Communication and networking skills.
As a person you are a natural leader with high integrity, team-oriented and straight forward. You are able to work in a changing and fast-moving environment, you have a problem-solving approach with an accuracy for details and you work in a structured way. You have a high ability to coordinate, act and follow up. Product quality is always on your mind!
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your CV in English by 7 February 2025. We will review applications continuously and might close the job posting earlier than stated, therefore don't wait, and submit your application today!
This is a permanent job position, located in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day.
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9125158