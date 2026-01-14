Product Quality Leader To Jost Umeå
2026-01-14
Do you want to play a key strategic role in shaping product quality in a global industrial organization? We are now looking for a Product Quality Leader (PQL) who will lead and drive product quality performance, with strong focus on customers satisfaction, continuous improvement, and cross-functional collaboration.
About the role
As a Product Quality Leader, you will have a key role in driving and supporting product quality and safety for our customers. You will lead structured problem-solving processes across the organization and work closely with R&D, production, procurement and suppliers. You will also act as an important link between the organization and our customers in quality-related matters.
Your main responsibilities include:
Perform pre-investigation of identified quality issues
Initiate, coordinate and prioritize quality actions across local and global cross-functional teams.
Develop and improve quality processes and report quality performance to the organization
Identify and address potential safety-related issues
Lead cross-functional teams in quality improvement projects
Train and support the organization in problem-solving methods and processes
Your profile
We are looking for a structured, analytical and relationship-oriented professional with strong knowledge of quality and improvement processes. You are confident in prioritization and decision-making and have a proactive mindset. Since the role involves extensive collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders, excellent communication and presentation skills are essential. You have a coaching leadership style and the ability to drive processes forward. You believe that success is achieved through collaboration.
We see that you have:
A Bachelor 's degree in Quality Engineering or a related field
Experience working with quality investigations
Experience in project management
Knowledge of LEAN principles, root cause analysis and tools such as 8D and FMEA
Experience with digital problem-solving tools and data analytics platforms.
Professional working proficiency in English
You are proactive, solution-oriented, and driven by development. You are curious, enjoy learning, take responsibility, and want to contribute to continuous improvement and change.
Application
Deadline: 2026-02-01 Employment type: Permanent Employment rate: Full-time Working hours: Daytime (travel will occur) Adress: Brännland 300 Contact: For more information about the role, you are warmly welcome to contact the hiring manager Vesa Pasma, phone 0703277460For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Linda Sörman, HR phone: 090-170 519.
We look forward to your application!
What can we offer?At JOST Umeå you get to work in an international environment for a world-leading company. Our employees describe the atmosphere with us as familiar between colleagues, both within and between departments. In terms of work, there is great freedom under responsibility, short decision paths and great opportunities to develop.
Working with us means being part of a team with strong forward thinking, drive and ambition - always with the customer's best interests in focus. We work for our customers to be met by high quality products and it is important for us to be innovative in the industry. Through technological development at the forefront, we contribute to the agriculture of the future.
As employee benefits, we offer flexible working hours as we think that it is important for our employees to be able to adapt the work to what suits each individual's life situation. We also offer wellness grants and massage at our workplaces. We also offer the possibility of a benefit bike and private health insurance.
As we want to increase our diversity, we especially welcome applicants with different genders and backgrounds.
