Product Pattern Maker
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Skräddarjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla skräddarjobb i Gnosjö
2026-07-02
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your life
Do you have a passion for turning creative ideas into precise, functional sewing patterns? Do you thrive in a hands-on, highly digital role where your technical expertise directly shapes the quality of the products we build? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
What you'll do at Thule
As Product Pattern Maker, you will be responsible for the development of soft goods/textile sewing patterns in both new development and maintenance projects, creating cutting patterns with the best possible design considering cost, performance, function, and compliance.
Your role includes developing and documenting sewing instructions, patterns, samples, and item specs as part of the technical specification package. You'll contribute to defining costing models and take ownership of the soft goods part of Design FMEA, leading design reviews and fitting meetings, both internally and externally with suppliers.
You'll order and evaluate prototypes from Sewing Technicians and provide them with instructions and feedback. Additionally, you will manage the handover from internal development to external suppliers, evaluate their sewing prototypes and provide comments and corrections throughout the process.
As a team member with experience in sewing and textiles, you will assist in the development of test plans, test requirements and corrections to products to ensure they are sustainable and easy to build. Cooperating with the fabric and trim developer, you will help to select and specify appropriate trims, buckles, zippers and labels.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have an education in pattern design and some years of relevant work experience. You bring relevant sewing knowledge and familiarity with outdoor products. You're also comfortable working with CAD pattern software such as Gerber or Lectra, and have experience navigating a PLM system.
You are a structured person with strong problem-solving ability, and you enjoy working in a highly digital, hands-on role. You're a team player with good interpersonal and communication skills, and you're fluent in English.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and across functions. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing knowledge and inspiring one another. You will be part of a company where people are passionate about our products and the active lifestyle they support.
We share common values, and we like to have fun. All employees contribute to maintaining this spirit and making Thule a great place to work.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. Last day for applying is August 2, 2026.
Due to summer holiday, we will begin reviewing applications only after the application period has closed. No screening or interviews will be conducted before that, so all candidates will receive updates after the deadline. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life — and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability — we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10,4 billion.www.thulegroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970), https://www.thulegroup.com/en/open-positions
Box 69 (visa karta
)
335 04 HILLERSTORP Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9988891