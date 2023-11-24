Product Owner-Applied Base Tech
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Product Owner - Applied Base Tech
We are people who want to make a difference.
Everything we do starts with people. It's what makes us different from all other car companies. If you share our belief in the power of people and our passion for human-centric innovation, you will thrive together with brilliant, like-minded colleagues who are committed to making a true difference?
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. We're moving towards becoming more of a software-developing company where our products give the drivers a car experience that improves every day. Highlights of the areas in focus are Infotainment, Autonomous drive, and a core system optimized for electric cars. We look for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking
What is in it for you?
As a Product Owner of Applied Base Tech, you will play a vital role in driving future solutions and solving the problems in the Base Tech area. Collaborating closely with system architects and Engineering architects. You will work with future programs but also support factory, IT and Service Business with current problems. Your insights will directly contribute to a superior experience for our valued customers.
What does "Common Base Technologies" do?
We deliver Volvo Cars SW deployment technologies including over-the-air update solutions, in-house developed vehicle platform services, and start and electrical energy management within our vehicles. Cyber security solutions including processes and new wired communications such as automotive ethernet. Complete vehicle diagnostic and data collection solutions. We also develop a vehicle configuration solution, usage authorization of the car, tester communication, and diagnostic client connection solutions.
What will you do
As the Product Owner you will work closely with the Engineering Manager, delegated to deliver technology aligned with the vision, roadmap, and program plans.
You will be responsible for product ownership for our products and will communicate the product area vision and roadmap. As the PO, you will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to optimize the product for the best business value and ensure cross-functional needs and priorities are met. You will also ensure that our product concepts meet legal requirements and certifications.
Identifying bottlenecks and facilitating continuous improvement of existing and future products will also be part of your role.
What do we offer?
A position where you will develop yourself by taking the lead for some of many challenging work tasks within our organization related to in-house SW development, centralized computing system, over-the-air updates for increased customer value, increased flexibility, and speed in development, continuous development and integration. We do this by using the latest technology available on the market through strategic partnerships.
Nice and competent colleagues building up an agile team together with you, with a positive mindset and strong momentum forward.
A global super interesting company within the automotive business that everybody talks about for the future to come. Products that will positively change the way of living for people while at the same time helping our planet.
We simply offer you a great place to work!
How to learn more and to apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below as soon as possible as recruitment is ongoing. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Malin Labecker, Engineering Manager 94402, at +46 733-331744. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Oriana Gracia, at orianas.gracia@volvocars.com
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.
Who you are?
You are a team player with great communication skills and a genuine interest in technology. You can work independently and take necessary actions on your own initiative. You are a motivated person with an analytical and solution-based mindset. Your technical competence and ability to collaborate to navigate complex situations will lead to sound decisions and technical solutions. You need to understand SW architecture in a vehicle. You preferably have experience in different areas of vehicle development.
You should possess a university degree in embedded electronics hardware or electronics hardware design or have acquired equivalent skills through practical experience in these specific areas. Additionally, you should have around 8 years of experience in hardware development within the automotive industry or consumer market.
Moreover, you must demonstrate proven communication and coaching skills, along with the ability to make informed decisions based on thorough risk assessment. You should also exhibit a strong curiosity and a drive for continuous self-improvement.
You need to have a Swedish valid driving license B.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
