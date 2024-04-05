Product Owner within Software factory
The Team
Embedded Method development Section (EEDD) is fresh and growing fast. Together with all coworkers involved in embedded process and tool development we either improve existing or develop new methods that are used across the organization TRATON. With a high focus on safety and quality, our aim is to increase the speed in our product development without jeopardizing the premium level from our products. The team, which consists of different people from around the world, is currently working in a modern workflow both remotely and on side.
Your new Job
As our new Product Owner (PO) you need to go in and lead discussions with different Stakeholders, product manager, Scrum master etc. to clarify tasks and topics for the team. You will be responsible for the teams Backlog to maximizes the value of the product by choosing and prioritizing the right product features. You make sure that the backlog is accurate as well as up to date and that your team have a shared understanding about the backlog items with the value they are supposed to deliver. You may change the product features as well as their priority at any time and synchronize your delivery plan with affecting other PO's. You stay accessible to the team, provide guidance and answer questions to facilitate a smooth work-flow.
As you might already read out that you will work cross-functional and cross-organizational in a global environment as well as be involved in all project phases from early concept development onwards. You will be networking to a large extent.
In our team we have an open atmosphere when it comes to expression opinions and encourage our employees to act with integrity in order to feel proud of what we deliver and take responsibility for what we do. If you appreciate tasks where you can use your strategic overview and your values to guide others in doing what's right, then don't hesitate and join us!
Your Profile
As a Product owner you need to have good leadership and very good communication skills. You need to bring a good technical and organizational understanding with you. Ideally you already know Scania and its products. If not you should have an open mind and be eager to learn it. If you have a history from similar work in other industries your experience and knowledge can be of high value to us. Since you will be working in an international environment you can express yourself fluently, both in speech and writing, in English.
We offer
At Scania Software factory, we want you to succeed and develop, and together we contribute to a sustainable future.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, distance working in Sweden, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
For further information
Please get in touch with me, the hiring manager:
Sascha Sturm, +46 700 86 93 59 or sascha.sturm@scania.com
. Or recruiting manager, Mina Souttih mina.souttih@scania.com
.
A background check might be conducted for this recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application including a CV, and copies of any degrees and certificates by 2024-03-26. Selections will be done on an ongoing basis. You don't need to submit a cover letter but you need to answer the questions in the process going forward.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
