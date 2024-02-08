Product Owner within Business Intelligence to TSS
Looking for a good opportunity immediately? Then you might be our new product owner for TSS Business Intelligence and reporting services.
About TSS:
With over 30 years of experience, TSS is a global leader in temperature management solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain. We work hand in hand with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to guarantee the integrity of medicines from production to patient.
Your Role:
As a Product Owner for the BI and reporting solutions at TSS, You'll play a central role in identifying and evaluating customer needs on BI solutions that help customers make data-driven decisions. Transform these needs into a prioritized backlog for implementation aligned with TSS BI product strategy. Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, in creating reports and analyzing data from various sources maximizing both product and business value.
Responsibilities:
• Work closely with the Business Intelligence Team to provide focused backlog management and iteration planning to ensure meeting business and customer satisfaction goals.
• Ensure to create a joint understanding of customer needs and prioritizations with the team.
• Attending customer meetings to align on prioritization and deliverables, as well as communicate solutions and obtain approval.
• Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, in creating reports and analyzing data as expected by customers or to support internal needs.
• Communicating with various stakeholders via reports, presentations, and consultations
• Managing the delivery of agreed reports and data analytics within budget and timeframe constraints
• Facilitate agile product development and quick responses to customer needs.
• Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and analyze data to measure product success.
Qualifications:
• Strong analytical skills and confidence in data-driven decision-making
• Passion for product development with a customer-centric mindset.
• Experience in product owner tasks within tech-oriented organizations.
• Agile and lean values with a commitment to experimentation and innovation.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• An academic degree in IT/Technology or Business economics is preferred.
• It is an advantage to have experience in the pharmaceutical industry and to be familiar with ISO9001 or other quality frameworks.
Interested?
If you're ready for an exciting challenge, we encourage you to apply for this position. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Need more convincing or have questions? Feel free to reach out to julia.lagerblad@tss.se
Note: The position primarily covers parental leave, but there is a good possibility of a permanent position after the substitution.
