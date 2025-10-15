Product Owner with international responsibility
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2025-10-15
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in software development and want to take the next step toward a more strategic role?
In this position, you will be the link between technology and business, with responsibility for both operational and strategic work. The role requires strong technical expertise, excellent communication skills, and experience in leading teams, while offering the opportunity to influence development within a global organization.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a global company that develops innovative solutions for water management. They work in an agile way using Scrum and Kanban, in cross-functional teams characterized by diversity and high technical competence. The teams are self-organizing and fully responsible for delivery, creating an environment where creativity, accountability and collaboration are central.
As a Product Owner, you will be a key figure in an international development team. You will work closely with developers in India and collaborate strategically with product management in the USA. The role is both operational and strategic - you will be involved in daily sprint planning and requirement setting, while also contributing to the long-term roadmap and technical decisions.
You act as a bridge between technology and business, with a broad network within the organization - from system architects and application engineers to manufacturing, sales, and product management.
To succeed in this role, you need a strong technical understanding, good communication skills, and a solution-oriented mindset. You enjoy inspiring and motivating both individuals and teams, even in complex and demanding environments.
The role may involve travel, as parts of the product management team are based in the USA and collaboration occurs across multiple geographies.
You are offered
• International collaboration in a key role
• An exciting position in an innovative environment with great opportunities for personal and professional development
• The opportunity to work with modern technologies and contribute to products that make a real difference
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and define requirements for development in cloud-based systems (AWS, Azure)
• Plan sprints and participate in daily standups with the development team
• Collaborate with product management in the USA on strategic decisions
• Make technical decisions and contribute to long-term product development
• Work closely with customers to understand their needs
• Ensure clear communication between teams and stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A Bachelor or Masters degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Electrical Engineering)
• At least 5 years of experience in software development, preferably in cloud environments (AWS, Azure)
• Experience as a Tech Lead or Product Owner
• Strong understanding of distributed systems and cloud technologies
• Experience working with agile methodologies
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in embedded development
• Programming experience in Java or Python
• Previous work as a Product Owner in fintech or complex technical environments
• Experience from international organizations
We are looking for someone who is humble, self-driven, and easily builds trust. You communicate clearly, take initiative, and have a genuine drive. You thrive in a role where you represent the team, protect its focus, and actively participate in technical discussions. You have a good understanding of different cultures and are used to working in international environments.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15115101". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9557068