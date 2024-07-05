Product Owner to our Debug and Probe team at IAR
Country: Sweden
Site: Uppsala
Department: Embedded Development Solutions, EDS
Report to: Engineering Manager
Other: -
About the Role
As a Product Owner at IAR
You will work with IAR's Debug and Probe Team to convert business needs into technical specifications and ensure that these requirements are clearly understood and correctly implemented. As the Product Owner, you are responsible for developing and communicating the product goal and vision for IAR's debugging solutions. You also manage the Debug and Probe team's backlog, helping the team prioritize tasks based on business value and technical feasibility, and ensuring that the team has clear goals and priorities.
Your technical background aids you in making well-informed decisions and communicating effectively with various stakeholders, allowing you to adapt your communication to the technical proficiency of the audience.
An important aspect of the role involves collaborating with stakeholders to gather requirements and feedback. This information is analyzed to adjust the product development plan and ensure the product meets market needs and company objectives, while also collaborating with other product owners to ensure a cohesive product. Informing stakeholders about plans and progress is also part of your responsibilities.
Debug and Probe team
The Debug and Probe team at IAR focuses on enhancing the capabilities of our debugger (C-SPY) and our debug-probe (I-jet). Specializing in innovative technologies like JTAG, the team works diligently to improve the crucial link between developers' computers and hardware. Our efforts are dedicated to ensuring a trouble free debugging experience, enabling developers to efficiently debug and analyze their software across various embedded platforms. By implementing advanced tools and techniques into IAR Embedded Workbench, the team enables advanced debugging and real-time program execution tracing for microcontrollers.
Our goal is to deliver robust and versatile solutions that effectively support a wide range of microcontroller architectures, helping developers accelerate development cycles and enhance product performance.
Qualifications
Who you are
You possess the ability to work in a structured manner, effectively balancing short-term and long-term business value, and prioritizing critical tasks to drive product development forward. You are adept at clearly managing customer needs and stakeholder requirements, contributing to increased transparency and effective communication within the team. Your ability to create structure helps you proactively manage risks and minimize potential delays or issues in the delivery process-
You are confident in making decisions but also unpretentious, focusing on maximizing the value of the product in collaboration with the team. By being unpretentious, you can openly listen to the ideas and feedback from the team and stakeholders, fostering an open and collaborative work environment.
Your leadership and strong communication skills enable you to successfully inspire the team to work towards common goals and collaborate with relevant individuals within the organization.
Also, to thrive as a Product Owner with us, we believe you have a genuine technical interest. Your passion and curiosity for technology allow you to understand our products and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations.
To succeed in this role we think you have...
A bachelor's degree, preferably in a technical field
A strong technical understanding enabling you to make technical decisions, guiding developers, and comprehend the domain
Proven experience in roles such as Product Owner or Project Manager
Experience with Jira, Azure DevOps, or similar tools
A demonstrated ability in leadership and effective communication skills
Proven experience working with agile methodologies
Full professional proficiency in spoken and written Swedish
Proficiency in spoken and written English
A bonus if you have..
Experience as a Product Owner at two different companies
Proficiency in working within larger organizations, preferably at a global company
Previous experience in the embedded domain
About IAR
IAR Systems, founded in 1983 in Uppsala, Sweden, and provides world leading software and services that accelerate developer productivity in embedded development and embedded security, enabling companies worldwide to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
After 40 years in business, our home and heart is still in Uppsala where we started, but we now serve and support our customers globally from 13 offices located in almost every time zone and in key regions. Together, we strive to deliver a secure and intelligent embedded development experience. Så ansöker du
