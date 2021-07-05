Product Owner to Order Management - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
Product Owner to Order Management
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Job Description
About the product area and product team
Inventory optimization is a part of the Customer Fulfilment domain and the domain responsibility covers solutions and improvements from allocation, through stock optimization and fulfillment of orders to customers, stores and partners. Inventory Optimization currently has 13 products and our missions is to make all our inventory available to our customers in the most profitable and sustainable way possible.
You will be working in a product team where we provide a world class Order Management System enabling accurate fulfilment process including synchronized information with systems involved in fulfilment processes (accounting, logistics, etc.). We create Customer value by providing a friction less on-line order delivery and return processes to Customers.
About the role
As a Product Owner, you will take responsibility for a product with full accountability for the business and customer value delivered by your product. To do this, you will lead a cross-functional product team in close collaboration with key stakeholders, always keeping customers at the heart of our focus. You will define the strategic vision for your product and create the product roadmap based on an understanding of the market / industry, insights & data on your customers, and input from stakeholders across the company.
Working closely with the Product Area Manager, Product Area Lead Engineer and other Product Owners to ensure overall alignment, you will set objectives and key results (OKRs) that your product will drive toward. You will also identify, build, and manage strategic partnerships across products, working to manage dependencies.
Furthermore, work tasks include:
Take end-to-end ownership of the product (full lifecycle from ideation to optimization) with ultimate accountability for business and customer value delivered
Set the product mission and OKRs and translate these into a prioritized roadmap and team backlog that drive agreed KPIs
Lead a cross-functional team of engineers, business experts, data scientists, data analysts and product designers to execute and deliver value
Maintain an in-depth understanding of market / industry landscape and customer needs through close collaboration with key stakeholders and users to adjust strategy and priorities dynamically
Establish and manage relationships with key stakeholders to ensure optimal collaboration across relevant business functions in the broader company
Identify and monitor KPIs, using them as a cornerstone for team focus and priorities, adjusting course and taking actions when needed
Building strong collaboration with other Product Owners to ensure interfaces to other products
Monitor and manage financial impact of decisions and priorities of the product team
Establish and manage relationships with key external vendors
We are looking for
A talented Product Owner that is highly committed, customer driven and strategic. You are a natural connector & collaborator, positive and energetic who easily connects with people to build trust and relationships at all levels. You are truly a "doer", willing to get hands-on solving any problems needed to make the team move forward and deliver exceptional customer and business results.
We believe that you have:
Experience in leading a cross functional, multi-competence teams including engineers, data scientists and offshore team members
Agile mindset and willing to find new ways to deliver on your goals in case you get stuck
Great leadership skills managing strategic partnerships with tech vendors
Product Owner / Product Manager experience
Product roadmap development & management
Product mission & Objectives creation
Commercial understanding (budgeting, P&L)
Market, trend, & customer analysis
Have a degree in business and/or engineering
Can communicate and present in a natural and efficient way, both within the team and with different stakeholders
Strategic, analytical and strong in planning, prioritizing, execution, and follow up together with a "can-do attitude"
Considered an added value:
Experience of working with OMS - Hybris - Jboss - Cloud (Azure) - DevOps
What we can offer
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Here you can be yourself and develop. You will be part of an important project at H&M Group with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
If this sounds exciting to you, come join the journey and build the future with us!
This is a full-time position with placement ideally located in Stockholm, but remote locations may be considered. Please apply with your CV and Personal letter no later than 23rd of August. During the summertime, the recruitment process will take a little longer than expected due to the vacation period. Applications will be reviewed after the application period. If you have any questions about the role or process, please contact Product Manager arne.magnestrand@hm.com or Talent Acquisition Partner kristina.dybeck@hm.com.
About H&M Group
We are a family of brands, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. We develop tech solutions and products for the entire value chain for the H&M Group with the purpose to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. Working in multiple areas of the tech field we operate at large scale, from AI, data, and business development to engineering and testing - we are influencing and engaging millions of customers across 77 markets.
Why join us?
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Interested? Come join us!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen 13
11775 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5847000
