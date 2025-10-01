Product Owner & Scrum master
2025-10-01
Professional Galaxy looking for a dedicated Product Owner to join our software development team. In this role, you will be both Product Owner and Scrum Master, leading a team of 7 talented software developers. Your primary goal will be to ensure our team delivers high-quality software that meets our customers' needs and be the leading team member of the software development team.
As a part of business area Surveillance, Design is a centre of gravity in the ecosystem of development. Our responsibility is to ensure and align common use and continuous development of technologies and platforms to secure future capabilities and delivery.
Software excellence and information assurance is a centre of gravity in the ecosystem of software development. Our responsibility is to Supply methods, tools and infrastructure for digital development, increasing the efficiency, speed and security in both products and tools.
Main Responsibilities: -Team lead for a software development team of 7 people. -Serve in a dual role as both Product Owner and Scrum Master. -Lead the software development team using Agile/Scrum methodologies, ensuring alignment of the teams daily tasks with the prioritized backlog. -Conduct daily stand-up meetings to keep the team on track, identify issues before they arise and provide support to the team. -Delegate features and tasks within the team and ensure features/epics in Jira are updated. -Collaborate with the Product Lead and customer SPOCs to gather and define requirements, ensuring they are clearly defined, prioritized and logged in the backlog. -Roadmap, identify product improvement and provide input to the Product Lead for the product roadmap.
Your Profile:
Educational background of B.Sc. or M.Sc. Computer science, electronic engineering or similar technical degree
System knowledge: Need-to-Have: -Strong knowledge of Linux. -Intermediate understanding of container technologies in Linux systems. -Experience with container orchestration (Kubernetes). -Solid Agile working experience. -Proficiency in English.
Nice-to-Have: -Operations experience (Maintenance & Governance). -Experience with artifact stores. -Familiarity with source code repository applications (e.g., GIT). -Experience with CI-tools (Jenkins or runners). -Proficiency in planning tools such as Jira. -DevOps
Personal Qualities: -Strong leadership and team management abilities. -Excellent communication and collaboration skills. -Adaptability and a continuous improvement mindset. -A customer-focused approach and a passion for delivering value.
Travel:
This role may require occasional travel.
100% Onsite.
The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around security protection. For positions requiring security clearance, additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Duration: 2025-11-03 till 2026-04-30 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se
Sanjay Sareen sanjay.sareen@progalaxy.se 0738500440
9536027