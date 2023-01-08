Product Owner Marketplace - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2023-01-08
Are you a person with strategic mindset who get things done? Do you want to be part of a team where we support each other to succeed? Our team is part of a global organisation leading the development of the Volvo Group's connected services. For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tagline. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from more than 1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Digital Channels team, within Consumer Services department, is responsible for designing, developing and maintaining the digital ecosystem composed of Customer Portal, Marketplace, Developer Portal and Connected Services Support Portal to enable our users to perform their daily transport logistics operations providing a premium experience.
The role
We are now looking for the Marketplace Product Owner. You will lead a team of dedicated colleagues designing, developing and operating the Marketplace product, which enables modern sales of digital services for Volvo Group's brands.
As Product Owner you will define the product vision, and drive the execution through all stages of the product lifecycle by securing a roadmap with a backlog of capabilities and features. You will be responsible for keeping the budget and and through close collaboration with stakeholders ensure that our backlog aligns with priorities which deliver most cost value, and high quality. You will make sure that the team understands our customers' needs, our business strategy, objectives and technology. You will act as a bridge between the business stakeholders and the development team.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you need a passion for understanding the users and also for developing new solutions. You enjoy empowering people and embrace an agile mindset and culture.
You like to take responsibility and are used to work in an environment which requires you to be communicative and with strong inter-personal skills.
We also believe you have :
Experience as a Product Owner with 3-5 years of experience in B2C digital commerce or related function.
Experience from managing end-to-end deliveries from strategy to maintenance (DevSecOps), partner selections and contract negotiations.
An outstanding ability to coach, lead and encourage others to grow and deliver.
A university degree in a relevant field.
Experienced with SAFe and agile ways of working.
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
We offer a solid benefits package, flexible work arrangements as well as the right support to achieve your goals. Our main hub and headquarter is in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Cécile Anthyme, Director Digital Channels & Design, 076-553 62 77
