Product Owner Marketing Operations
2024-07-03
Be part of something bigger. Decode the future.
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role
As a Product Owner within our dynamic Product team focused on marketing Ops, you'll play a pivotal role in driving the development and enhancement of key tools such as Project Management Platforms, Content Marketing Platforms, and Briefing tools. You'll be at the forefront of translating market demands into innovative product features, ensuring alignment with business objectives, and fostering collaboration across various stakeholders to deliver exceptional solutions.
What you'll do
• Collaborate closely with stakeholders including Marketing Ops teams, engineers, and external partners to define product vision, strategy, and roadmap
• Prioritize and manage product backlog, ensuring that features are delivered on time and within budget
• Work closely with development teams using Agile methodologies to plan, execute, and deliver product increments
• Define and communicate product requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria to ensure clear understanding and alignment among all stakeholders
• Continuously monitor product performance, gather feedback, and iterate on features to optimize user experience and drive product growth
• Stay informed about industry advancements and emerging technologies to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge
• Be a support for our Content Marketing team
Who you are
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Computer Science, or related field; Relevant Work Experience Preferred
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate complex ideas and collaborate effectively across cross-functional teams
• Proven experience in Agile methodologies, product backlog management, and release planning
• User-centric mindset with a passion for understanding user needs and delivering exceptional user experiences
• Highly organized with strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
• Experience with Monday.com or Optimizely CMP is a plus
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm / Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof, and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
8784063