Product Owner, Key & Certificate Management
2023-10-02
Are you a driven person that have a talent in problem solving? Then this could be something for you! We are now looking for a Product Owner responsible for Key and Certificate Management at Axis Communications to join the CITC team within our Information Systems organization in Lund.
Who is your future team?
CITC Commercial IT Capabilities' mission is to be the link between IT and the rest of Axis' organization when it comes to our commercial offering. This means that CITC helps with SLA, compliance with IT close services around our products such as certificates and key management, but also around vulnerabilities and other cyber security services such as Security Operations Center. This is a recently established role within our Information Systems department. You will work closely with a variety of stakeholders and managers to get input on capabilities needed in the different parts of the organization.
What you'll do here as a Product Owner, Key & Certificate management?
As a Product Owner, Key & Certificate management you will focus on all aspects of research, design, implementation, administration, continuous improvement, and partner relationship management related to the cryptographic capabilities and services required to support business processes and applications across the Axis organization. You will be part of enabling authentication mechanisms and encryption methodologies for Axis Communications' compliance activities both internally and externally. This role will contribute to furthering and refining Axis Communications' cryptography strategy with the ultimate goal of establishing effective, scalable, and sustainable cryptographic capabilities.
You will have a high focus on understanding the needs of the organization and the solutions in the market. You will recommend how to implement new capabilities, and, together with our highly skilled development teams, make it happen. In this role it is important to follow market trends, maintain good relationships with customers external and internal, understanding the needs and priorities of the organization, and based on that, develop roadmaps for the responsibility area.
Responsibilities:
* Contribute to Axis Communications cryptography strategy as well as execution of roadmap(s)
* Establish, maintain, and document standards and guidelines for Cryptography, Key and Certificate management to align with all compliance requirements
* Design, implement, deploy, and mature Key & Certificate Management Services to support secure machine identity mechanisms across Axis Communications Cloud and On-Prem environments as well as API integrations with current or net new solutions
* Manage the operation of Axis' internal PKI infrastructure including Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), CA services, integration support, and documentation
* Be a subject matter expert for all matters related to Cryptography, Key and Certificate Management at Axis
We love for you to have:
* Bachelor's degree in Information Security or related field, or equivalent experience
* Experience in Information Security roles responsible for implementation and administration of Data security, authentication mechanisms, and secure communications
* 2-3+ years working specifically with PKI/Certificate Services, Digital Signatures, Encryption & Key Management
* Experience both On-Prem and Cloud-based Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), or other cryptographic hardware
* Functional knowledge and understanding of applicable protocols and Standards including AMCE, KMIP, SSL/TLS, SSH, CMP, CRL/OCSP, PKI and PKCS standards (PKCS #5, #7, #8, #10, #11, and #12)
* Proven ability to present complex data in a visual format that is intuitive to clients.
Who are you?
We are looking for a driven and structured individual with experience and talent in problem solving. We believe you have a service minded attitude and practical experience when it comes to technical and security matters. It is required that you have technical knowledge and experience from working with information security and certificates in particular. You are communicative and enjoy teamwork and a genuine interest of putting yourself into the "customers" situation and translate that into technical requirements. You have great social skills and an ability to manage and perform in a multi-cultural environment with international contacts. You are always open to customers and colleagues, contributing to a good team spirit and a productive environment.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
* A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters
* A deep understanding of technical matters
* Experience from working in development projects
* Excellent English skills, written and verbal
* Swedish language skills: not essential, but a distinct advantage
What Axis have to offer
We offer a truly global and collaborative environment working with the latest technology in complex systems and applications. Openness is an important word and heard about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core. Our greatest asset is the ability to collaborate. We know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. Are you a person who likes to be where the action is taken place, make a difference and help us get a world in a slightly positive direction, you will feel at home with us.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
