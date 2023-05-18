Product Owner in Vehicle Motion State Estimation
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
WHO ARE WE?
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are always adapting and pushing ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to be more energy efficient, more sustainable, and safer for society. Our organization is built by engaged people and teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone, and this is where you fit right in.
Are you passionate for changes and innovations and want to be part of a paradigm shift in the development of transport and mobility solutions?
Now you have the possibility to join a stimulating and dynamic global work environment in an energetic professional agile team with strong teamwork.
Do you think it sounds interesting? Then this Product owner position could be the job for you!
Within the technology stream Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management, we develop system solutions and functionalities for state-of-the-art vehicle motion management system.
This stream's product enables the centralized motion control of the vehicle system under all driving situations (manual, assisted, fully-automated) for all vehicle configurations (rigid and multi-trailer) for all power plant possibilities (ICE, BEV and FCEV).
The Vehicle Motion management product solutions must be safe, efficient and robust. With the introduction of a modern layered SW architecture, shorter SW development loops and deployments cycles; going from months to minutes would be enabled.
The Vehicle motion state estimation group, part of Vehicle Motion Management, is now looking for an energetic and experienced Product Owner to lead an agile team that delivers in-house developed vehicle state and parameter estimation (and prediction) SW.
In this position you will be focusing on:
Drive and deliver road maps, strategies, technical investigations and system designs to clarify and set the path going forward
Design of vehicle motion estimation, vehicle parameter estimation and vehicle motion prediction strategies for both manually driven and highly automated vehicles
SW design considering ISO26262 requirements
Interaction with other SW development teams, as well as external suppliers
Requirement handling
Specification and evaluation of new motion sensor technology as well as new sensor fusion techniques
By innovative thinking lead and secure IP and product releases within Vehicle Motion Estimation
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that you have a genuine interest in vehicle dynamics, ideally including some experience with tyre modelling. You have a good understanding and knowledge of software development and the related environment.
We believe you are creative and keep the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers.
You have the ability to collect data, define problems, establish facts and draw conclusions.
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mindset, and you are curious about the various challenges of application development.
Have the willingness to effectively build formal and informal relationship networks inside and outside the organization is a must!
Being resilient is important for this position; meaning able to rebound from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.
You are eager to take ownership of own area and deliveries and thereby take accountability.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think a successful candidate must have the following skills/attributes/experience:
Multiple years of experience in software development and/or mechatronic system design in an automotive context
Multiple years of experience with system design and SW development according to ISO26262
Knowledge of vehicle dynamics or sensor fusion
The following skills/attributes/experience are also desirable:
Software development experience using Matlab/Simulink
Software development experience in C++
Vehicle instrumentation and testing
Truck driving license (C/CE)
Experience in an Agile team environment
So, you want to apply?
If our cutting-edge spirit and innovation-focused mindset sound like something for you - feel free to contact Nicolas Andersson, Group Manager, Vehicle Motion Control- nicolas.andersson@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site: www.volvogroup.com/career Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7795237