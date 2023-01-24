Product Owner for the Software & Electronics team
2023-01-24
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.https://www.aurobay.com/about/introducing-aurobay/)
has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Product Owner for the Software & Electronics team, you will be part of establishing a joint digital platform, find synergies, and best practice within the newly established group. We need to innovate together to set up a good digital foundation for the future Aurobay and beyond.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant area and several years of
experience in automotive software development
• Good knowledge about embedded systems in terms of ECU's, SW architecture & function development/calibration/verification and are familiar with diagnostic services
• Handle multiple tasks and have a keen sense of delivery and a personal enthusiasm to accomplish results and getting things done, in time and with the right quality
• Team player characteristic, work is done in cooperation with the team
• Good communication skills
Your role at Aurobay
• Support your team in setting up the future digital landscape for SW & Electronics Product solutions. You will be responsible for the CI/CD toolchain from a digital perspective, as well as Software release Lifecycle.
• Own roadmap for the complete domain and add value by owning and deciding upon priorities in the team's backlog from a business perspective to streamline the performance, while maintaining technical integrity of the features/components for the team.
• Be the voice of the users and need to have a business perspective and extensive technical knowledge to fully understand their issues, requirements, and challenges to be able to help provide a solution that will be best suited for their needs.
• Own and manage the applications within the domain. You will also, interface on a day-to-day basis with other Product owners within the PC & ME Product team, as well as other Digital teams and R&D users.
• Also, interface on a day-to-day basis with other Product owners within the PC & ME Product team, as well as other Digital teams and R&D users.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is February 12th but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Linda-Marie Karlsson linda-marie.karlsson@aurobay.com
or Martin Töppner martin.toppner@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
, tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
