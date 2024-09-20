Product Owner for Integrations, IT, Integration Team - Solna/Hybrid
2024-09-20
You, Us & The Job
In a journey of change, strong leadership and full overview is required.
You, as a product owner, are a key person who can contribute to binding large applications together and solve the challenges we face. Securing that the Nordic strategic direction of the company is met and drive our integration platform towards excellence while creating a culture that drives development of leading logistics solutions across the Nordics.
What will you do?
As Product Owner for Integrations, you will focus on strategic leadership, influencing the product roadmap and contribute significantly to the product strategy, including cross product development needs and opportunities of the Tibco based, CINT (Central INTegrations) platform. Serving as bridge between business strategy and the practical execution of development teams e.g. integration, while mentoring and coaching junior team members, in the Nordics, as well as India. You, define, influence, and prioritize work, maintain a clear and tactical product backlog, and lead the team, consisting of Tech Lead, support from Architect Customs & International, and a development team based in India. You can negotiate trade-offs, ensure customer-centricity and follow-up on outcomes.
Nevertheless, you will secure that the service uptime is met, and the outages like incidents and problems are in focus and handled according to the ITIL processes defined by PostNord. Hereunder, prioritization of problem solutions, AM activities and Life Cycle Management.
You will not only be a bridge to business, but the suppliers, likewise, securing the delivery according to contract, SLA etc. Hereunder driving daily stand-ups and operational meetings. - Maintaining end-to-end holistic ownership of the service.
Nevertheless, you will also act as Service Delivery Manager for the Transaction & File Sending service delivered by one of our daughter companies.
Your tasks will among others include:
- Communication with stakeholders, hereunder Business
- Prioritization of work, based on strategic initiatives, Legal- and Business requirements
- Capacity planning
- Conducting PI Plannings and Sprint Plannings, based on prioritized Epics and Features
- Roadmap for the service
- Securing AM, LCM
- Securing supplier involvement and progress in incidents and problems
- Following up on incidents and problems, and prioritization of solutions for the latter
- Helping team in securing service requests from multiple suppliers
- TCO for the service, incl. Infrastructure, Operation, Licenses, Application Management, Life Cycle Management & Development
- Financial follow-up and accounting of development cost
- Budget input and follow-up
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you, who can navigate complex stakeholder relationships and effectively collaborate to enable successful outcomes for business and user. You take full ownership of the service, and can provide clear strategic direction for the product, clearly framing problems, needs and opportunities, articulating potential impact and associated goals. Translating strategy into actionable and value creating tasks. Communicating and relieving development teams' constraints, needs and related trade-offs.
You engage with, analyze, and nurture user feedback. Put their needs and preferences at the center of decision-making. Foster a culture that prioritizes and follows up on value for the user or customer in our product strategies.
We are looking for you, who can make informed decisions from an integrated perspective, from tactical prioritization aligning with business strategy, to overcoming development challenges, negotiating risk, financial concerns and associated trade-offs. Follow up on results, successes and failures and evangelize learnings, utilizing it in strategy negotiation and priority. - You can lead, coach, and facilitate a culture of trust, empowerment, and continuous improvement within the development team. Acting as a catalyst for collaboration across teams and departments, mentoring teammates.
Your experience
- Proven experience (7+ years) as product owner, project manager, team lead or equivalent, within IT
- Working in multi-cultural, multi-sourced environment
Highly skilled in stakeholder management and communication Business domain knowledge of PostNord processes across domains and countries Expert knowledge of agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban) Experience in working with logistics industry
- Navigating complex stakeholder relationships
- Clear ABC leadership in leading, coaching development team
- Strong relationship building
- Nurturing user feedback
- Knowledge of working with both resource and SaaS deliveries.
- Experience and/or knowledge of - o Integration systems and technologies
- Knowledge in end-to-end holistic service ownership, hereunder TCO
Nice-to-have
- Experience of any framework for agile scaling at enterprise level (e.g., SAFe, LESS etc.).
- Strong knowledge of the logistics industry, the customer segments, and the market trends.
Professional expertise:
- Certified Product Owner
Language requirement:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Proficiency in at least one Scandinavian language is meritorious.
Education:
- University degree or similar, in relevant field (business finance, logistics or technology/IT).
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
- Flexible hybrid workplace. Watch the film about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
Apply
Welcome to submit your application. The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please email nikoletta.revesz.gudmann@postnord.com
or call +45 20997861.
We look forward to hearing from you!
