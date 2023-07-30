Product Owner for Development Environment Team Autonomous Vehicles
2023-07-30
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Autonomous vehicle development at Scania is advancing at a very high pace and self-driving trucks and buses on public roads will soon see the light of day. Autonomous Transport Solutions (ATS) Research at Scania is responsible for developing, testing and piloting future autonomous concepts. This work is done using agile and self-steered teams with the ambition to detect and evaluate upcoming technologies and prepare these for industrialization.
We are looking for an experienced Product Owner to strengthen and lead our team's work to develop and maintain the development environment for the software developers
Your work assignment
Your task is to lead the work for a team of developers that are responsible for developing and maintaining:
• Development environment supporting several platforms
• Several tools used for development
• Build process
• Control and configure how the apps, libs, etc. shall be built
You are responsible of creating and maintaining a roadmap for the team and manage and prioritize the team backlog. You will also collaborate and synchronise with other teams and stakeholders.
We also see that you are comfortable with the systems and tools that we use. They include Linux, compilers, AWS, Gitlab/Gitlab CI, Conan, Ansible, Docker, and more. When you have time over from your duties as Product Owner, you are able do basic tasks as a developer.
Your Profile
As a person you are enthusiastic, solution-oriented, structured and enjoy working with colleagues in your near organisation as well as with other parts of the company or with external partners. You believe that a good dialogue is the way forward and strive for high quality solutions.
Our development teams are diverse; hence, international experience and cultural awareness will be to your advantage. In this role you will have extensive contacts internally and externally. It is therefore crucial that you have a positive mindset and are a true team player. You are fluent in written and spoken English.
To succeed in our team, we see that:
• You are a driven, well-organized person able to identify user needs, have a customer perspective in understanding stakeholder values and work with a cross-functional development team.
• Project management skills including creating, managing, maintaining and communicating product plans to stakeholders at all levels throughout entire process.
• As a person, you are structured but can handle ad hoc initiatives and changed conditions and short deadlines.
• You are transparent, and inform customers and stakeholders about unmitigated risks, dependencies and other obstacles that might affect delivery.
• You communicate product vision (product roadmap) and backlog items.
• You are responsible for prioritizing and managing the team backlog.
• You hold a degree in Computer Science, IT or similar field or equivalent work experience
• You are responsible for the team to reach all targets and ensuring their correct prioritisation on their deliveries.
We offer some degree of remote work. At the moment, we are required to work from the office in Södertälje one day per week. This is subject to change.
More Information
For more information, please contact Johannes Slettengren, Group Manager +46 8 553 89462
A background check might be conducted for this position. Ersättning
