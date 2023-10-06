Product Owner for Application & Platform Operations
2023-10-06
At Sandvik, we talk about setting the industry standard - and we really mean it. Group IT is right now undergoing an organizational change, and we're looking for Product Owners and IT Managers to join our Core IT Services team. As Product Owner for Application & Platform Operations, you play an important part in executing our mission and your leadership is instrumental in ensuring seamless, efficient, and secure operations across diverse applications and platforms. Are you ready to join us?
Our team's mission and what you'll do
The scope of this role is application and SQL operation as well as certificate management for the Business Areas that have ordered the service. An expectation is that you execute on the plan to transfer the Solution Specialists to a managed service from our TechHub. Another important area is together with Order & Invoice team to enhance and simplify the on-boarding of new applications.
Except being a Product Owner, you also act as Service owner with a main responsibility to ensure that the services are developed, delivered, and continuously improved according to the stakeholders' needs and expectations. The scope for this role is application and SQL operations and certificate management for the Business Areas that have ordered the service. You make sure that the service offerings are properly set up, described, and managed, and that they can be easily ordered and invoiced.
About the job
In this position, you enable holistic and efficient Application and Platform operations - ensuring end-to-end reliability and uptime assurance, regardless of architecture or delivery model. As a team, we focus on maintaining an integrated application landscape and delivering required security services. Through collaboration with our Modern Monitoring and Automation Platform, we maximize automation of corrective actions - ensuring consistent, reliable, and secure operations.
The location for this job is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location.
About you
We're looking for someone with strong operational insight and a track record of maintaining reliable and efficient application and platform performance. You have relevant leadership experience within technology-focused environments and a deep understanding of Application and Platform operations - with a focus on holistic and standardized middleware usage. Financial insight is also required containing budgeting, cost management and financial impact evaluation. Proficient understanding of agile methodologies, frameworks and practices is needed, as well as demonstrated people and change management skills - adhering to servant leadership principles. As we're a global organization, excellent English skills, both written and verbal, is required.
Apart from considering your background, we also place great importance on your personality. You're structured and you know how to prioritize. Key in this role is the ability to maximize automation for corrective actions and operational enhancements. The new setup requires excellent collaboration, communication, and stakeholder skills as well as effective people and team management skills. Furthermore, you have the ability to translate vision into actionable plans and objectives and you know what it takes to lead a team toward success.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than October 20, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/careers (Job ID: R0058840).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Krister Fredriksson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)73 046 37 07
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)26 263 010
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 266 574
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
