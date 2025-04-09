Product Owner, ERP system
Stora Enso AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-04-09
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stora Enso AB i Jönköping
, Vaggeryd
, Falköping
, Hylte
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. At our Packaging Solutions division, we produce premium fiber-based packaging products for leading brands in retail, e-commerce, and industrial sectors.
We are currently seeking Product Owner, ERP system to join our Application Services team in Jönköping or Skene. The role focuses on ensuring that our IT products achieve quality and financial benchmarks while driving continuous development. You will report to Head of Nordic Application Services.
About the role
As a Product Owner for the ERP system (CPMS), you play a key role in the end-to-end product management, including service deliverables, quality, development, and monitoring. In this role you oversee regular testing of the IT product, and you are expected to provide advice to avoid disruptions in business processes. You monitor operational performance and report results to stakeholders. As well as coordinate integration maintenance and developments. It will be your responsibility to perform cost follow-up and budgeting for the product itself and related services.
Close collaboration is expected with stakeholders across the organization, since it ensures that our IT solutions are compliant and effectively support the continuous improvement and success of our business operations. This role offers a significant opportunity to positively impact our projects and drive innovation within the team.
What we offer
By joining us, you will contribute towards a more sustainable world, as we believe that anything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. With our values, "Lead and Do What's Right", we endeavor to set an example in all aspects of our business as well as sustainability. We dare to take the initiative and constantly ask ourselves what more can we do, what can we do better. Safety and wellbeing are our top priority every day. We inspire you to lead your growth and to set the ambition high. This is an excellent opportunity for you to be a part of the journey Stora Enso is on - transforming from a traditional forest industry company, into a renewable materials growth company - an industry with great potential driven by global megatrends.
Who are we looking for?
Key qualifications:
2-4+ years of experience as a Product Owner in production environment
Strong knowledge and hands-on experience of IT infrastructure and IT service management (e.g. ITIL processes)
Proven track record of successfully defining and launching IT products or capabilities in an agile environment
Good communication & co-operation skills both verbally and written in English and Swedish
Proactive mindset and willingness to stay updated on evolving IT service landscape and business needs
Experience in leading IT service delivery ecosystem
Familiarity with digital service technologies, platforms, and market trends within relevant industries.
Proficiency with product backlog management and collaboration tools (e.g., ServiceNow and DevOps).
If you are a person who excels at taking responsibility and engaging others in optimizing processes, we want to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to our mission of delivering innovative and sustainable products to our customers. Apply now and be part of our renewable materials company!
How can you apply for this role?
You can only submit your application to us by using our recruitment tool. As we are assessing our candidates on an ongoing basis, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible but at the latest by 27th of April, 2025.
Depending on the role, we might invite you to an aptitude test. Also, our recruitment process could include pre-employment actions such as background, reference and a drug test.
Hiring Manager, Mikael Emanuelsson is happy to answer your questions regarding the role via email, Mikael.emanuelsson@storaenso.com
.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please do not hesitate to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner Veera Kaislasalo, veera.kaislasalo@storaenso.com
. We both are more than happy to assist you with your questions!
Welcome to work in the renewable materials company!
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees at the end of 2024. The Group sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 598 million. Stora Enso shares are listed at the Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Stockholm (STE A, STE R) stock exchanges. In addition, the shares are traded on OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).
The Packaging Solutions division is a packaging converter that produces premium fiber-based packaging products for leading brands across multiple market areas, including retail, e-commerce, and industrial applications. Additionally, the division provides design and sustainability services to help customers optimise material use, improve logistics, and reduce CO2 emissions.
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices.
See our film: Working at Stora Enso - Career for a better climate. Every day. (youtube.com)
Find out more about Life at Stora Enso Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stora Enso AB
(org.nr 556173-3360), https://www.storaenso.com/sv-se/
Klockarehemsvägen 6 (visa karta
)
556 50 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Stora Enso Packaging AB Jobbnummer
9274991