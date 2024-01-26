Product Owner Dealer Management Systems
Scania CV AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Södertälje
2024-01-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania CV AB
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you interested in digitalisation of our retail business?Do you like to work with software development in close contact with our global retail organisation and IT organization?
If yes, this is your opportunity.
We are recruiting a product owner for DMS, Dealer Management Systems.
DMS is the heart of our retail organisation. Handling workorders, invoices, workshop planning are some examples of activities carried out in the DMS. We are right now in an exciting situation where we are updating our DMS-strategy.
You will be responsible to communicate with stakeholders and users, and lead the development of the DMS-systems called Automaster and Autoline from a business perspective. You will also be active in the development of Parts and workshop functionality in the Dynamics platform. As the DMS are heavily integrated with the central systems, there is also high need of aligning with other systems. The work is both strategic and operational. You are part of defining the strategy going forward, but also guide steer the operative work to reach the strategic goals. The DMS systems are developed by external suppliers. Management of the relation with this supplier is also an important part of the assignment.
You like to arrange good procedures for development, implementation and support. You will have the important role in making sure that the development is prioritised according to user needs. You like to create structure, but also enjoy that the day is not always according to plan.
You will be an important enabler for business development in Scania's global retail organisation. The DMS you will be responsible for is used in more than 700 workshops in 5 continents.
Desirable Experience & Qualifications
University degree within Computer Science or corresponding work experience
Fluency in English, both verbal and written is required.
Proven professional experience of successfully motivating and leading software development.
Experience in vendor management.
Background in the IT industry and/or the automotive industry is desirable.
Experience of DMS-systems or retail operations are very valuable
At Scania we celebrate differences and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude, and interest in the success of Scania's customers and our ability to meet the targets might compensate for this!
Application
We are looking forward to reading your application, that contains a cover letter and a CV latest 9 February
For more information contact Gunnar Löfgren, gunnar.lofgren@scania.com
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2889-42214515". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Gabriela Gunnarsson 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8424895