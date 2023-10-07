Product owner Control and connectivity
ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) / Datajobb / Alingsås Visa alla datajobb i Alingsås
2023-10-07
, Ale
, Vårgårda
, Lerum
, Bollebygd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) i Alingsås
Energy Save is ramping up its contribution to a cleaner European energy market. The company's new digital business unit will design and develop technology and experiences that bring value to consumers as well as the climate.
About the role
The digital business unit at Energy Save has been created to dream, design and develop tomorrow's smart and connected climate solutions. Connected and well-orchestrated climate systems stand to not only replace climate hostile technology but also bring a new level of efficiency to existing green tech.
The business unit is tasked with building and sourcing a new tech stack that will allow Energy Save to offer the market heat pumps and climate systems that connect, integrate and operate better and smarter than other solutions in the market. This challenge will require a broad set of product and technology developers to collaborate, in teams at Energy Save and through partnerships with selected companies.
The Product Owner is responsible for what, why, and in what order something is done by the team. You will be working closely with the larger product team to build the product backlog and make sure your team's progress and priorities are visible to rest of the Energy Save organization and its partners. You are responsible for ensuring that context, goals, scope, and product domain is understood by everyone in the team so they can deliver the intended customer value.
We would like you to have previous experience of working in a leadership role delivering to external customers, have a technical background and be at home in a SW development organisation. At Energy Save we have an agile way of working with a strong appreciation of agile methods and servant leadership.
Who you are
• You have experience working as a product owner, or similar, in high performing, cross functional teams
• You have experience from inspiring, motivating and supporting teams to get things done
• You know what it takes to build and maintain connected services and you are comfortable facilitating and participating in architectural and technical decisions
• You can translate knowledge and experience into user stories and prioritized backlog items
• You are good at communicating concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels
• You know how to influence decision-making at all levels within an organization, and in a variety of contexts
Needed skills and experiences
5+ years of experience leading a software development team
In-depth knowledge of Agile process and principles
Great communication, presentation, and leadership skills
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills
Creative thinker with a vision
Fluent English, in both oral and writing
Nice and Valuable Knowledge
API platforms
Multi-tenant systems
Integration technologies
IoT best practices
Experience from IoT and large scale distributed systems
What you'll do:
• Develop Energy Save's direction within control software and hardware as well as connectivity hardware and software
• Capture, develop and manage control and connectivity requirements from a range of processes, initiatives and market developments
• Day-to-day responsibility for our development partnerships within control and connectivity
• Ongoing analysis of the European market regulations affecting the control functionality in the heat pumps to comply with regulation schemes
• Strategic and longer-term planning of our control and connectivity capabilities and offering
Manage the area's budget, fiscal planning and hardware sales forecasting
Staff responsibility for control & connectivity team
Travelling will be required for industry events and when supporting partner dialogues
What we offer
• The opportunity to work in a dynamic and fast-growing company with a strong purpose
• Great development opportunities and the responsibility to shape your own role
• Flexible work hours with possibility for hybrid work
• Competent and committed colleagues with a clear vision
• Competitive compensations and benefits
Practical information
If you want to know more about the role, you are welcome to contact Johan Bengtsson, Digital Business Development Manager, on jb@energysave.se
. Do not hesitate to send your application today to apply@energysave.se
. Selection and interviews will be held ongoing. (Our company language is English so please write your application in English.)
Help us build a green and sustainable future!
We look forward to hearing from you!
About the company
At Energy Save we are specialists in the area of heat pump based systems and concepts. We offer the market cost efficient and high quality energy products that play a key role in the electrification of Europe's heating and cooling. Energy Save was founded in 2009 in Alingsås, where we have our head office, and today we have European offices in Norway and Slovenia. We are established in 26 European markets and expanding our footprint every year.
Energy Save is on an accelerating growth curve experiencing tail winds from strong sector growth and comprehensive political reform to meet the climate goals. The company is traded on the Spotlight stock market. Learn more about us at www.energysave.se. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-17
E-post: apply@energysave.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ)
(org.nr 559117-1292), https://energysave.se/sv/
Nitgatan 2 (visa karta
)
441 38 ALINGSÅS Arbetsplats
ES Energy Save Holding AB publ Kontakt
Digital Business Development Manager
Johan Bengtsson jb@energysave.se Jobbnummer
8173576