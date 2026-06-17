Product Owner
Checkwatt AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-17
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Product Owner – Energy Tech & Virtual Power Plants 🔋
Do you want to shape the future of renewable energy? And help transform how thousands of energy assets participate in tomorrow's electricity markets?
🔦 At CheckWatt, we're a team of dedicated innovators on a mission to drive a sustainable future for Sweden and beyond. We are a green tech company experiencing rapid growth in the environmental and energy sector. As part of our exciting growth journey, we are now looking for a Product Owner to strengthen our Product organization and help shape the next generation of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Energy Management System (EMS) solutions.
With our leading technology, we're revolutionizing virtual power plants by connecting solar panels, wind farms, batteries, and other flexible energy resources into a smarter and more sustainable electricity system. 🍀
Your Contribution
As a Product Owner at CheckWatt, you will act as the bridge between business needs and technical implementation. You will work closely with stakeholders across the organization and collaborate with a dedicated Scrum team to ensure we continuously deliver value to customers, partners, and the energy system.
You will help define, prioritize, and communicate product requirements while balancing customer needs, business objectives, and technical considerations.
You will have the opportunity to work hybrid remote, and on Wednesdays we meet at the office for a "gofika". Our headquarters is in Stockholm, but your nearest office can be either Stockholm or Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities
Product Backlog Management
Own and maintain the product backlog for your development team.
Prioritize backlog items based on business value and strategic objectives
Create and refine user stories and acceptance criteria
Ensure requirements are well-defined and understood before development begins
Balance short-term delivery needs with long-term product strategy
Continuously evaluate and reprioritize initiatives based on stakeholder input and market developments
Stakeholder Collaboration
Act as the primary link between the business and the development team.
Gather requirements from Sales, Support, Finance, Operations, and other stakeholders
Translate business needs into actionable development work
Facilitate discussions to align priorities across departments
Communicate roadmap updates and development progress
Ensure stakeholder expectations are managed effectively
Team Engagement
Become an active member of an agile development team.
Participate in sprint planning, daily collaboration, sprint reviews, and retrospectives
Clarify requirements and answer questions from developers
Support the team in making informed product decisions
Ensure completed work meets defined acceptance criteria
Promote a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration
Alignment with Business Objectives
Help ensure product development supports CheckWatt's strategic goals.
Coordinate with other Product Owners to manage dependencies across teams
Align development initiatives with business priorities and company objectives
Focus on features that drive revenue growth, customer value, and operational efficiency
Support commercial teams with product expertise and market insights
Contribute to strategic planning and product roadmap development
Market & Industry Insight
Stay informed about developments in the energy sector.
Monitor trends in renewable energy, flexibility markets, and energy management
Understand customer needs and market opportunities
Evaluate competitor offerings and emerging technologies
Use industry insights to inform product decisions and prioritization
Help identify new business opportunities within VPP and EMS
Who We're Looking For
We are looking for a structured, communicative, and business-oriented individual who enjoys solving complex problems and creating alignment between technology and business goals.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Energy Systems, Business, or equivalent
Experience working as a Product Owner, Product Manager, Business Analyst, Project Manager, or similar role
Experience working in Agile and Scrum environments
Strong ability to translate business requirements into development tasks
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious Experience
Experience within energy markets, renewable energy, utilities, battery storage, or energy management systems
Understanding of the Nordic electricity market and regulatory landscape
Technical background in software development, system integration, or data platforms
Experience working with SaaS products and digital platforms
Knowledge of Virtual Power Plants (VPP), EMS, SCADA, or IoT solutions
Swedish language skills
We Believe You Are
Highly collaborative and relationship-oriented
Structured and organized
Comfortable making decisions based on incomplete information
Curious and eager to learn
Customer-focused and business-minded
Able to balance strategic thinking with operational execution
Passionate about contributing to the energy transition
Why CheckWatt? 🔋
At CheckWatt, we are committed to creating a stable, renewable energy system with unlimited access to affordable, clean electricity. We value diversity, collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning.
You will join a company where your work directly contributes to one of society's most important transformations: the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Just as digitalization transformed communication, the transition to renewable energy is transforming how society functions. Everything is affected—and you can be part of that change.
Our Services
🌻 Virtual Power Plants – Networks of flexible energy resources such as solar panels, wind farms, and battery storage that help stabilize and optimize the electricity grid.
⚡ Energy Monitoring & Management – Solutions for visualizing and optimizing energy production and consumption.
🔋 Smart Control of Renewable Energy Sources – Advanced optimization of solar, wind, battery storage, and flexible consumption resources.
Interviews are conducted on a rolling basis, so don't wait—apply today!
If you have any questions regarding the role or the recruitment process, please contact recruiting@checkwatt.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you on our journey toward a 100% renewable energy system. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17
email
E-post: recruiting@checkwatt.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Checkwatt AB
(org.nr 556824-9014)
Gamlestadsvägen 18B (visa karta
)
415 02 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
CheckWatt Göteborg Jobbnummer
9969016