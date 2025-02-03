Product Owner
2025-02-03
ABOUT THE ROLE
At LeoVegas, we are looking for a Product Owner for one of the most exciting projects in the company. This role offers the opportunity to build and deliver amazing products and experiences for a large market together with an international team located in Sweden, Europe and LATAM.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Product Ownership: Own and manage the product backlog, prioritizing features and enhancements that align to the business goal.
Expert Guidance: Develop an excellent understanding of the iGaming and customer behavior to provide expert guidance and make educated decisions when required.
Communication: Have excellent communication with all stakeholders, be able to translate complex concepts into requirements. Be able to articulate your thoughts to justify your decisions.
Continuous Improvement: Relentless pursuit of innovative solutions, have a curious mind to suggest better solutions and do not be shy to share them.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
3+ years in a Product development role for a large customer base
Knowledge and experience from leading teams in an Agile environment
Key qualities are integrity, analytical skills, and ability to create buy-in around you
Have a genuine passion for building "customer-centric" products. You should consider yourself as the customer's champion in the organization
NICE TO HAVES
Experience from working in a regulated service business
Good understanding of Portuguese and / or Spanish
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1800 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 16 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we like to empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait around for things to happen, we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
As our company working language is English we'd like to see your CV in English please
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9142135