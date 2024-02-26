Product Owner
2024-02-26
Electrolux is committed to developing new and improved ways of offering our products and services, therefore we are looking for a person to join our mission to improve our product offerings that increase consumer engagement and drive profitable growth across all the business areas.
The core mission of this role is to help the DXO Data & Analytics create the Electrolux model of how we want to review our data, insights and analytics in order to personalize our offerings to maximize the average revenue per consumer and hence their lifetime value. This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting consumer-centric and data-driven growth and transformation journey.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Serve as a liaison between product and development
• Execute on the ultimate goal of the product & product team: translating product managers' strategies to tasks for development. What are we providing to users (primarily other Group and BA teams)? How measure success?
• Prioritize and plan the requirements according to the company's strategic direction
• Work with product team to design roadmap and knows the status of all use cases, ensures that all feedback is collected and addressed, managing dependencies from other teams, and managing stakeholders' expectations.
• Facilitate input processes to build and groom the backlog; ultimately responsible to decide on arranging and prioritization of items & sprints with the product team;
• Responsible for delivering data & analytical products on time by pushing and unlocking the team when needed
• Clear communication around new releases and collaborate with the IT BA to ensure detailed documents, clear process on how to use or activate a new functionality.
• Accountable and responsible for UAT and Sign-Offs of all epics and user stories
• Accountable for requirements collection
• Accountable and responsible for managing product team's internal stakeholders withing organizational mandate
• Answer development questions about reasoning for user stories and tasks.
• Identify roadblocks together with the product team and remove or escalate
• Give input to scaling decisions, ultimately taken by Product Manager
• Analyze installed base and after sales data, elicit key information using document analysis, requirements, surveys, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task and workflow analysis.
• Communicate and collaborate with team to analyze information and functional requirements and deliver analytics artifacts and solutions.
YOUR MAIN TASKS:
• Actively manage backlog items ensuring clarity of business needs and benefit the DXO domains based on established metrics.
• Participate in Scrum ceremonies ensuring that business needs are clear and will be delivered as planned. e.g: sprint planning, backlog refinements, sprint demos, reviews, retrospectives, or any other requirement meeting.
• Collaborate with other Product Owners/Stakeholders to ensure that priorities are correctly established and aligned
• Participate in the entire process of prioritization, definition, communication, and Roadmap development.
• Update and communicate to stakeholders the features planned in the sprint
• Be a subject matter expert for product teams/stakeholders, providing insight, context, and additional information as needed to help
• Engaging with work stream leads regarding resources and functional expertise required in the agile team
• Launch the new features ensuring understanding through documents, training, presentations, etc. to achieve established business goals
WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR EXPERIENCE:
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:
• Academic degree in (business) computer science or a comparable training
• Min 5-7 years' experience in the field of data & analytics
• Previous experience in working as Product Owner and Agile methods in Data & Analytics field
• Previous experience as Data Engineer or Architect is a plus
• Ability to apply and advise on current analytical and quantitative tools and modeling techniques to derive business insights, solve complex business problems, and improve decisions
• Strong ability to synthesize and convey knowledge & information, as well as to facilitate learning and coach others in gaining specific competencies.
• Critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills
• Excellent analytical and conceptual skills
• Excellent communication skills, especially with regard to breaking down complex structures into suitable and relevant points for a diverse group of customers and colleagues at all levels
• Excellent skills in gathering data, creating documentation, collecting, and analyzing business requirements
• Experienced handling of a wide range of analytical tools and applications
• Forward-looking working style, ability to work in a team and a high level of commitment
• Ability to work in a multi-cultural global environment
• Strong stakeholder management experience, and ability to work cross-functionally to achieve business objectives
Fluent in English, any other language is a plus
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-11
E-post: marco.crosilla@electrolux.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8498748